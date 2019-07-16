No charges yet against cop accused of bank job

RBC, George Town

(CNS): A police officer who was arrested last week after he was accused of being involved in the burglary of a bank three years ago has not been charged yet, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has confirmed. Wade Gordon (46) was arrested Thursday in connection with a break-in at the Royal Bank of Canada. The police have not given any details of the part they suspect he may have played, but have revealed that Gordon was a member of the RCIPS at the time of the burglary.

The police have also confirmed that in past others have been arrested in connection with this case, which is being investigated by the RCIPS Serious Crime Review Team, but no one has ever been charged.

The bank was broken into in June 2016, when the culprits made off with cash from the tellers’ draws in the banking hall, though they did not breach the bank’s vault. Given the alarms and security systems in place, it was suspected at the time that this was a criminal conspiracy likely to involve those with inside knowledge.

CNS has also been able to confirm that Gordon did not work for the bank’s security team before he became a police officer, despite suggestions on social media.

