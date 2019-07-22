Cayman may lose its only discount broker
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority has appointed controllers to take over the affairs of OneTRADEx, a local online discount broker, ahead of its possible shut down. According to the CIMA notice, accountants from KRyS Global have taken over the company, owned by Colin Wilson and Rich Ellison, which offers the only online discount share trading services in Cayman.
Despite being in the hands of administrators since last week, the website was still up and running Monday, where the company offers trades for as little as US$9.95.
But in the statement about the company, CIMA said that the controllers have taken over the company with full powers, including the possibility of closing down its securities business. After assessing its current financial position the controllers will then submit a report to the authority.
Well, for the first time, I am disappointed with the reporting of CNS.
Your story as written indicates the only option and or authority of KRyS us to close down the comany. That is not true, according to the CIMA Notice.
In addition to the report to be issued to CIMA, the administrators have full authority to develop a plan to maintain the business in operation. Hopefully that will be the case.
CNS: I think you’re right and have amended the story. I also hope that will be the case.
Note to CNS: You don’t have the story quite right. The CIMA notice says that KRyS has “all the powers necessary to administer the affairs of the Company [OneTRADEx] including power to terminate the securities invevestment business of the Company” — but it does NOT say that termination is necessarily going to occur. Your story clearly suggests in the last paragraph that termination is going to occur. Maybe it is, and maybe it isn’t. Hopefully for Cayman, it isn’t.
CNS: Note taken. I hope so too.