Cash remittances fall over 40% during lockdown

(CNS): The closure of money transfer services during lockdown had a massive impact on the amount of cash that left the Cayman Islands during the second quarter of this year, CIMA has said. Well over US$26.6 million less went offshore during April, May and June than would normally be sent during that time of year, according to a collection of CIMA reports on quarterly remittances. However, the drop may still be short-lived.

The report shows that during during the second quarter $37.9 million was remitted from Cayman overseas, a decline of 41.2% compared with the $64.5 million sent over the same period last year. Cash transfer services were not declared essential and were closed completely during April and open for only limited periods in May and June, with services not returning to regular hours until July.

In addition, many workers were not being paid during lockdown and many work permit holders who were made redundant also left the jurisdiction.

But there is reason to expect that the figures for the third quarter could rebound significantly. While worldwide estimates are that this business is facing a global decline of some 20%, it may not be that severe yet in the Cayman Islands as a result of the pension fund payouts. Some pension providers have warned that massive amounts of that cash will not be spent in the local economy but it will be remitted overseas.

Jamaica, Honduras and the Philippines remain the top three countries where cash is sent to from Cayman, but 63% of all the money sent during the second quarter this year went to Jamaica. The third quarter reports will offer a more realistic picture of where this business sector stands in the post-COVID-19 world.



According to the CIMA, the inflow of cash to Cayman also declined during this period from around $2 million last year to just under $1.2 million in 2020. Money coming into Cayman comes largely from the United States, which accounted for 60% of the funds.