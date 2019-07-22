Four arrested in WB drug bust

West Bay Police Station

(CNS): Two women and two men were arrested on Friday afternoon on suspicion of dealing cocaine, following a police bust on Town Hall Road in West Bay. The RCIPS said the raid was in response to community concerns about drugs being sold at the address. When police arrived, the people at the location were searched and drug paraphernalia was found on one of the men and a small quantity of cocaine was recovered from his car.

The group was arrested on different charges, including dealing, even though the quantity of cocaine seized was described as small. A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of consumption of a controlled drug, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of drug paraphernalia. A 48-year-old man and two women, aged 58 and 64, were all arrested for being concerned in the possession of cocaine with intent to supply. They have all been bailed,

Police said the investigations continues.

Category: Crime, Police