UK territories blamed for bulk of global tax dodging

(CNS): The UK’s overseas territories are largely responsible for the breakdown in the global tax system and helping major global corporations dodge their tax obligations, according to a new report released Tuesday. The British Virgin Islands, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands are listed as the top three jurisdictions in the world that have “aggressively undermined the ability of governments across the world to meaningfully tax multinational corporations”, according to the Corporate Tax Haven Index, published by the Tax Justice Network.

The organisation, which has long criticised the offshore financial sector and jurisdictions like Cayman for the part they play in facilitating an estimated $500 billion in corporate tax dodging each year globally by multinationals, said it was time for new tax rules to ensure that corporations are taxed “where employees work, not where ledgers hide”.

The controversial report has identified the UK and a handful of other OECD countries as bearing the lion’s share of responsibility through its “controlled network of satellite jurisdictions”, referring to the territories. TJN said this is the first ever study of its size and scope based on data that ranks countries by their “complicity in global corporate tax havenry”.

While the findings are likely to be dismissed by the territories’ governments and the offshore finance industry, this research gains traction with ordinary people in onshore countries who must pay their own taxes but watch as massively profitable multinationals like Google and Amazon pay almost none.

And it is public sentiment on perceived unjust tax systems that leads governments to pledge crackdowns. This has seen the UK insist on the implementation in its territories of policies like the implementation of beneficial ownership registers before they become the global standard.

The UK is likely to face a general election before the end of this year, and if the Labour Party wins, Cayman and other territories could face even greater imposition.

“While Tory leadership hopefuls promise tax giveaways for the rich, a Labour government will implement the most comprehensive plan ever seen in the UK to tackle tax avoidance and evasion,” Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said following the release of the report.

The index finds that the top ten countries are responsible for 52% of the world’s corporate tax avoidance risks. Over two-fifths of global foreign direct investment reported by the International Monetary Fund is booked in these countries, which have either no or very low corporate tax rates.

TJN accuses them of wooing multinational corporations and making statutory corporate tax rates in other countries meaningless. It also accuses them of triggering a “race to the bottom” across the globe and suggests that what is often referred to as ‘tax competition” is more aptly described as “tax war”.

While the UK itself ranks 13th on the index, the British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies dominate the top of ten. TJN said the British corporate tax haven network is “by far the world’s greatest enabler of corporate tax avoidance”.

Alex Cobham, chief executive at the Tax Justice Network, said governments’ ability to tax multinational corporations to pay teachers’ wages, build hospitals and ensure a level playing field for local businesses has been undermined.

“When our laws for taxing global corporations stop working, the global economy stops working for the vast majority of us,” he said. “All around us we see inequalities go unaddressed, political extremism unchallenged and democratic institutions faltering – and the thread that runs through it all is a failure to defend progressive taxation.

“To curtail the corporate tax avoidance that costs hundreds of billions of dollars every year, governments must finally deliver international rules that ensure profits are declared, and tax paid, in the places where real economic activity takes place,” Cobham added.

See the index in full here

Related

Category: Business, Financial Services