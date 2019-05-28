Protesting students need ‘steering’, says minister

(CNS): Environment Minister Dwayne Seymour implied that students who protested Friday over government’s failure to act on the climate crisis “needed steering on track”. In ambiguous and confusing comments to CIGTV after addressing the crowd of young people, who are, in contrast, very clear about their concerns, Seymour said government must listen to the students. But he also suggested they were on a track that “just can’t work …and doesn’t lend itself to the Cayman Islands”, and appeared to disagree with the students’ aims, despite his own demonstrated lack of understanding about this area of his ministerial portfolio.

Dozens of young people from several local schools joined millions of students globally when they walked out of school to stage a peaceful protest on the steps of the Government Administration Building last week. The young people were calling for a ban on single-use plastics, curbing Cayman’s excessive coastal development, properly protecting our marine environment and stopping the government’s plans for a port in George Town, among other issues.

Responding to the student protest, Seymour accepted that they were making it clear what kind of country they wanted to live in. If government is not listening to the children, “then who are we building this country for?” he asked.

However, it was not clear that he actually understood what their demonstration was about and appeared to think that what they were demanding could not work here, while also indicating that government needed to help them achieve their goals.

“We have to try to steer them if there’s a track that they are on that just can’t work or doesn’t lend itself for the Cayman Islands, then we have to help steer them, but we need to listen to them and try to help them achieve their goals,” the minister said.

Speaking to CNS after the protest, Billy Adam, a long-time local activist, said the students who came to peacefully demonstrate were disrespected by the premier, who failed to address them, even though many of them are now old enough to vote and have registered to do so.

He said that government must listen to what young people are saying about the environment because the next generation of Caymanians are not prepared to remain silent about poor governance and governments that do not consult.

He also railed against government attempts to gut the National Conservation Law and doing it behind closed doors, and warned that change will only come “when we demand it”.

Adam encouraged the students to continue their demonstrations, repeating the peaceful protests every Friday if necessary until government listens.

