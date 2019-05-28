Local jobless rate falls to 4.6%

(CNS): The latest Labour Force Survey indicates that the unemployment rate among Caymanian workers has fallen to a new low of 4.6%, or 996 people. According to the Economics and Statistics Office, the overall jobless rate was down to just 2.8% in the autumn of 2018, the lowest for the Cayman Islands since 2006, when it was 2.6%. This newest assessment of the labour market also reveals that the workforce grew by 7.5% to reach 46,178 people, with 44,887 in jobs, an increase of 9.9% compared to the previous autumn results in 2017.

The ESO found that there are an estimated 20,751 Caymanians in work but unemployment among rate among permanent residents (PR) with rights to work went up from 4.4% to 4.7%.

Among other notable statistics in the labour report was an increase in the population, which was estimated at the end of December 2018 to have grown by 3.8% from the previous year to 65,813 people. The Caymanian population rose by 2.3% to 36,705, while there are now almost 6,000 people with permanent residency compared to less than 5,500 last year.

The Caymanian population is now estimated at 36,705, leaving 23,168 non-locals living on the islands. Just over half (51.6%) of the population is female after the number of women increased 8.8% compared to the 2017 figure.

More women are now in work as the labour force gender divide is split almost equally, with 23,056 men (49.9% of the workforce) and 23,122 women (or 50.1%). But women face more under-employment than men, with 397 men reporting they are underemployed while 537 women were not working as much as they want or need to.

Unemployment remains slightly higher among men, accounting for 50.7% of the entire jobless group of locals and non-Caymanians.

