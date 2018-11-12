Thousands lose power in CUC’s latest equipment failure

(CNS): CUC maintenance crews were hard at work Sunday after an as yet undisclosed technical problem cut electricity to as many as 14,000 customers. According to a post on the company’s Facebook page, customers in West Bay, George Town, Bodden Town and North Side were affected but the monopoly power provider has not yet explained the cause of the widespread outage. The first customers were said to have lost power around 5pm and most were reconnected by 7pm. But early Monday morning customers in Prospect lost power again, reportedly as a result of a car crashing into a pole.

