Thousands lose power in CUC’s latest equipment failure
(CNS): CUC maintenance crews were hard at work Sunday after an as yet undisclosed technical problem cut electricity to as many as 14,000 customers. According to a post on the company’s Facebook page, customers in West Bay, George Town, Bodden Town and North Side were affected but the monopoly power provider has not yet explained the cause of the widespread outage. The first customers were said to have lost power around 5pm and most were reconnected by 7pm. But early Monday morning customers in Prospect lost power again, reportedly as a result of a car crashing into a pole.
Category: Local News
Power was restored to our area well before 7PM. While I agree that CUC Management should have already provided an interim update, I am pleased that resolving the immediate issue was given priority. I urge CUC to do the appropriate followups and to keep it’s customers informed.
Gotta love government supported monopolies guaranteed absurd annual profits that fail at their primary functions
Another day.. another scammed dollar in Cayman
CNS, please publish the names of the members of government and senior civil servants who are shareholders of CUC.
I don’t live in Prospect but on Phelan Close off South Church St. We lost power from 4.30am this morning for 3 hours, in addition to the 2 hour outage on Sunday night.
With CUC increasing it’s profits almost every year aided by Governments co-operation in approving almost annual rate increases, they can well afford to compensate customers for this considerable inconvenience that is becoming more common.
Perhaps OfReg with advice from it’s consultants can consider requiring CUC to make refunds to customer accounts whenever this happens, I would suggest $20 for the first hour and $10 for every additional hour of loss of power.
This should have the dual advantage of appeasing upset customers, and encouraging CUC to reduce these outages with higher maintenance standards and a quicker response when they do occur.
The time has come for CUC to be hit with punitive customer refunds. For this latest fiasco, CUC should be forced to refund CI$200 to each and every customer affected.
We had power out in GT from like 4-7:30am after the 4-7pm original outage. Ridiculous.
Are we really surprised anymore?
Pathetic.
The guns fell silent 100 years ago, while CUC made sure all electrical supplies also fell silent to mark the day.