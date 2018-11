(CNS): A 28-year-old Bodden Town man was expected in court Tuesday, having been charged with GBH following a weekend in custody. The man was arrested last Thursday by police after a woman who had been badly beaten arrived at the hospital early that morning. Staff in emergency services called the police when the woman turned up seeking treatment for serious, though not life-threatening, injuries shortly after midnight on 8 November. She has since been released.

Category: Crime, Police