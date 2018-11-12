UN urges Caribbean to wake up to sea level rise
(CNS): A new campaign has been launched by the United Nations Economic and Social Council to create a climate change survival blueprint for the Caribbean. The effort is being led by Inga Rhonda King, president of the council who is from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and the council is set to hold a meeting Tuesday at the UN HQ in New York to to take stock of progress on actions taken in the region. It will focus on commitments made and results achieved to date on small islands and shocks associated with natural hazards, exploring new and innovative approaches to financing climate resilience.
In a video about the meeting King points out that last year, climate-related worldwide disasters caused $320 billion in damage, wiping out decades of development gains in some places. She has also said that the Caribbean’s very existence is at stake.
Category: Science & Nature, Weather
It would be fun when the Dump’s contents start float around.
Well, there you go. Taking gondola to get around is in your future. Start planning life on water.
“She has also said that the Caribbean’s very existence is at stake”
And here we have our pathetic wash up of a government sepnding hundreds of millions on a stupid good for nothing dock that only the rich will benefit from. We need better leaders and we need it now.
meanwhile caymanians continue to stick there heads in the sand….