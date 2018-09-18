Rivers heads to Brussels to keep Cayman off blacklist

(CNS): Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers is in Brussels this week with the aim of keeping the Cayman Islands from being blacklisted by the European Union at the end of this year over concerns about unfair tax practices. The Cayman government has been engaging with the financial services sector here and is currently drafting legislation to address concerns raised by the EU to ensure the financial sector can continue to do business there. ‘This visit allows important face-to-face dialogue with EU officials about their concerns, and Cayman’s efforts to date to develop proposals and appropriate legislation,” Rivers said in a release about her trip.

The ministry is planning a public consultation within the next few months after draft legislation has been prepared to deal with the issue. This emerged last year when the EU issued a list of jurisdictions that it considered to be non-cooperative in tax matters with member states.

Cayman was not on the blacklist but, along with Bermuda, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Jersey and Vanuatu, was listed as a jurisdiction that needed to “abolish harmful tax practices”. The jurisdictions on this ‘grey list’ were described by the EU as having “tax regimes that facilitate offshore structures which attract profits without real economic activity”.

The EU said it wanted that addressed by the end of this year in order to avoid being blacklisted. Officials here claimed it was not until June of this year that the EU Code of Conduct Group issued guidance on what they expected, but said the ministry had nevertheless worked on the issue since the list was published last December.

“The ministry has been working steadily with financial services industry representatives, international legal counsel, and government entities, including the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority and the Ministry of Commerce, in preparation for our legislative proposals,” Rivers said.

The visit to Belgium comes against the backdrop of further deteriorating relations with the UK over the exchange of information regarding beneficial ownership forcing Cayman to fight on two fronts to protect the financial industry.

The minister is travelling with Policy and Legislation Director Michelle Bahadur and the special projects coordinator, Anna Goubault.

Category: Business, Financial Services