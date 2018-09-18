Rivers heads to Brussels to keep Cayman off blacklist

| 18/09/2018 | 6 Comments
Cayman News Service

FS Minister Tara Rivers

(CNS): Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers is in Brussels this week with the aim of keeping the Cayman Islands from being blacklisted by the European Union at the end of this year over concerns about unfair tax practices. The Cayman government has been engaging with the financial services sector here and is currently drafting legislation to address concerns raised by the EU to ensure the financial sector can continue to do business there. ‘This visit allows important face-to-face dialogue with EU officials about their concerns, and Cayman’s efforts to date to develop proposals and appropriate legislation,” Rivers said in a release about her trip.

The ministry is planning a public consultation within the next few months after draft legislation has been prepared to deal with the issue. This emerged last year when the EU issued a list of jurisdictions that it considered to be non-cooperative in tax matters with member states.

Cayman was not on the blacklist but, along with Bermuda, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Jersey and Vanuatu, was listed as a jurisdiction that needed to “abolish harmful tax practices”. The jurisdictions on this ‘grey list’ were described by the EU as having “tax regimes that facilitate offshore structures which attract profits without real economic activity”.

The EU said it wanted that addressed by the end of this year in order to avoid being blacklisted. Officials here claimed it was not until June of this year that the EU Code of Conduct Group issued guidance on what they expected, but said the ministry had nevertheless worked on the issue since the list was published last December.

“The ministry has been working steadily with financial services industry representatives, international legal counsel, and government entities, including the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority and the Ministry of Commerce, in preparation for our legislative proposals,” Rivers said.

The visit to Belgium comes against the backdrop of further deteriorating relations with the UK over the exchange of information regarding beneficial ownership forcing Cayman to fight on two fronts to protect the financial industry.

The minister is travelling with Policy and Legislation Director Michelle Bahadur and the special projects coordinator, Anna Goubault.

Comments (6)

  1. anonymous says:
    18/09/2018 at 3:38 pm

    At leasr she’s taking somebody along that know’s what they’re doing.

  2. Anonymous says:
    18/09/2018 at 2:00 pm

    I can’t remember the last thing she did that wasn’t ‘head to Brussels’. You know, come to think of it, I would quite like to head to Brussels. I’m really good with blacklists and stuff too, I read about them. Business class tickets and 5 star hotel please – I need to be fully rested to fight the blacklist. I would thank you but it is I who deserve thanks, for my bravery and sacrifice. Just get working on the celebrations would you?

  3. Anonymous says:
    18/09/2018 at 2:00 pm

    Meanwhile, there are spec Real Estate markets all around the world attracting profits and stolen/embezzled money without having been derived from any real local economic activity or even residency – and few are required to ask questions on where that money originated, or verify identities or source of funds. Dubai, London, Vancouver/Toronto real estate laundering is where the fast and loose money has gone.

  4. Anonymous says:
    18/09/2018 at 1:28 pm

    I’m bored, unna want go Europe? Yay, girls trip.

  5. Anonymous says:
    18/09/2018 at 12:28 pm

    Nooo….Jude please go with them!

  6. Anonymous says:
    18/09/2018 at 12:27 pm

    Hope she bring back some sprouts

