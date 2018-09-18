Man sustains injuries after bar brawl with women

18/09/2018

Cayman News Service(CNS): An man was taken to hospital on Friday night following an altercation between him and two women, all of whom knew each other, in the car park of a North Side bar, according to the RCIPS. Police were called to the scene at around 11pm and the man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and later released. A car at the location on Frank Sound Road was damaged during the altercation, the RCIPS said. The incident is now under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to contact the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. 

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or here.

  1. Anonymous says:
    18/09/2018 at 12:59 pm

    not me…i was safe at home watching tv!????

    Reply

