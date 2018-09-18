UK-Cayman row over cooperation intensifies
(CNS): The row between the Cayman Islands Government and the UK intensified on Monday, as Foreign and Commonwealth Office officials stood by the National Crime Agency’s complaints, while Premier Alden McLaughlin continued to deny that Cayman was the cause of the disagreement over what the UK says is the declining co-operation compared to other territories.
The FCO has said the CIG’s decision to switch the point of contact for the NCA from the RCIPS Financial Crimes Unit to the Financial Reporting Authority of the Cayman Islands has undermined the ability of investigators to get immediate information needed for important crime cases because of the limited hours of operation.
In his second statement about Britain’s complaints, McLaughlin again denied being uncooperative and pointed to the privacy issues Cayman believes need to be protected. He said that the UK and CIG had a “difference of opinion on fundamental issues of data security and human rights, regarding the right to privacy”.
He added, “Cayman has on several occasions offered case-law examples to support our point of view. The FCO has never provided any counterpoints, choosing instead to dismiss Cayman’s concerns without explanation. This attitude is alarming as a recent decision by the European Court of Human Rights found that British surveillance violated privacy rights — an indication that the UK’s interpretation of human rights protection is not infallible.”
The premier accused the FCO of previously dismissing the local government’s concerns about data security, specifically encryption, in relation to the exchange of information for an active investigation, but in July the British had conceded that Cayman’s concerns were well founded.
McLaughlin said that under the ‘Exchange of Notes’ (EoN) agreement, the FCU was designated as the point of contact for requests regarding the beneficial owners of companies until the technical platform for exchange of information was fully operational. At the end of the transition period, on 30 June, the additional powers delegated to the FCU “were no longer necessary and were consequently revoked”, the premier said.
While FCO sources told CNS that this was creating problems, McLaughlin said, “The revocation of this delegation to the Financial Crimes Unit in no way affects the ability of local law enforcement to cooperate with its international counterparts, a point that has explicitly been made to the FCO on multiple occasions.”
The Financial Crimes Unit can still make search requests on the beneficial ownership platform in accordance with the provisions of local Companies Law.
The premier said the Cayman Islands has taken the position that the UK is in breach of the agreement made with the exchange of notes after the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill passed in parliament, which will impose public registers on Cayman and other overseas territories. The premier said Cayman has nevertheless repeatedly sought to ensure the UK that an enhanced level of cooperation remains in place.
“The Cayman Islands stands by its commitment to cooperation with all international law enforcement, including the NCA, but will not be bullied into the violation of fundamental principles of human rights or to cooperating in a way that runs counter to internationally accepted standards,” McLaughlin stated.
The FCO, however, has said that Cayman remains the only British Overseas Territories that has taken action to pull out of its agreement with the UK over exchanging beneficial ownership information. UK sources have also told CNS that there are concerns that the current disagreements could backfire on the Cayman Islands by undermining the support it gained over the change in legislation after the Conservative government’s U-turn on the beneficial ownership issue.
This, they warned, could lead to even more pressure regarding public registers, as it fuels the claims made by those seeking public access that Cayman is being secretive.
The current process of how the UK secures information for criminal investigations will be under review later this year by the British Parliament, and if things remain as they are in the Cayman Islands, some officials believe Cayman will be singled out as the uncooperative territory in the subsequent report, undermining any support it once had.
The 2002 Act which allows Caymanians to have UK passport is working to their favor. Caymanians are indeed being pressured here and moving to the UK
Meanwhile our “Leader” is in Barbados
After having recently spend an extended period in Cuba literally I kid you not riding Bicycles
SMH
Well said Johan.
I want to publicly acknowledge and thank the Premier Alden McLaughlin for his defense of our jurisdiction and the robust regulatory regime that Cayman has created. Our regulatory regime surpasses many other International Financial Centres including U.K.
While I may disagree with the government on other policy objectives and fiscal decisions we are fully aligned on the need to protect the single most important industry of our economy (which represents 56% of Cayman’s GDP.) FSI facilitates global finance products, high value services to local businesses and multiple opportunities for our local people.
Protecting and growing the financial services industry is one of the top five most important priorities (arguably the most important) for this and future governments. All of us should be circling the wagons and offering our support on this matter of national importance and Cayman’s repudiation. We must cease being reactive to negative PR and smear campaigns by competitors.
CIG and FSI must collaborate and be proactive in order to tell the world what the real story is behind our collective success and remind the world of our high standards of compliance in every forum available.
Mr. McLaughlin “Stay the course” and continue to defend our Cayman Islands. This is a fight our country cannot afford to lose.
It is time for the UK to just step in a sort out places like the Caymans that have caused so much harm to the world’s most vulnerable by peddling tax dodging schemes to the immoral rich.
I suggest, 1:53, that YOU suggest that the UK should sort out the likes of OXFAM in the UK first when it comes to entities “that have caused so much harm to the world’s most vulnerable”.
Ok, we’ll do that if you sort out your men folk beating women, your kids being ill educated, shooting each other for control of shitty gangland turf that nobody wants anyway. Oh yea, your persecution of gays, the discrimination of the disabled, the exploitation of third world workers, your xenophobic attitude to foreigners and your corrupt politicians.
I just love this idea that if places like Cayman didn’t exist, the “world’s most vulnerable” would somehow benefit. Total BS of course. The money would be pissed away on taxes to fund ever more mighty and wasteful military complexes and corrupt dictators and industrialists. The one group that would NOT EVER benefit is, sad to say, the world’s poor and vulnerable. That is just not how it works except for the infinitesimally small group of benevolent donors like Bill Gates and Warren Buffett giving away their own individual personal wealth to good causes.
First of all, don’t call us the Caymans; we find it demeaning and offensive. Second of all, our financial services industry has not peddled schemes resulting in harm that would not otherwise have resulted. On the contrary, it has catered to the demand for a tax-free place for capital to pool and flow through, facilitating not harm but great benefit around the world as things that would not otherwise have been possible are made possible through us. Also there is no such thing as “the immoral rich”. The way you say it, their wealth makes them immoral. Do you have a problem with money? A problem with some people having more than others? Some people are better at getting it than others. Yes, perhaps we operate at the sharp end of human society and nature in that sense – we cater to the needs of wealth. But wealth will always be, will always have needs, and will always be able to pay to get those needs met. So you should get to work on the global socialist revolution it sounds like you daydream about. As a start, you should make sure your pension isn’t invested in any Cayman-domiciled hedge funds. If it is, definitely restructure that so it is subject to more tax, in line with your values that taxes are good and money is bad. Watch Jeremy Corbyn or Bernie Sanders speeches while you do so, depending on your country of origin. You’re welcome.
Boo Hoo, cry me a river Pooh Bear.
Alden, wha yuh hiding?
Don’t ask questions you can’t handle the answers to.
Better hope them turtle releases are successful, going to need another economic pillar soon enough.
Won’t matter, the next economic crash is around the corner and we didn’t learn anything from 2008-9
With Trump’s deregulations including slashing regulations put in place specifically to prevent another financial crisis, dismantling the agencies entrusted to identify and mitigate potential risks and and tax cuts only accelerating the boom-bust economic cycle in the US, it is only a matter of time.
The Boom is always great, and the good times seem like they will never end… until they do, and we know what that feels like
But is the high worth the fall?
We pegged the livelihood of our Islands to the two most unstable, unpredictable and mutable industries possible:
Tourism and Financial Services,
the rewards are quite evident but everyone seems to always forget about the risks
and instead of making our profit and jumping ship before we hit the iceberg we in Cayman seem to enjoy the roller-coaster associated with our position in global financial markets, or maybe we just like the feeling of rushing head on toward the wall of ice and seeing if we make it out alive or not.
Suppose we get hit by another Ivan and a global economic downturn in the same year, which is entirely possible, knocking out financial services and tourism industries in one fell swoop
Government revenue will be destroyed, we are “too rich” as a nation to receive any real substantive international financial aid and
We are playing with fire, and we will get burned eventually, the severity of which is completely up to us
Of course we will continue to elect the same people who try as much as they can to put us into spiraling irrecoverable debt, instead of creating a Sovereign wealth fund and preparing for independence we are gambling with an oceanic concrete slab to boost failing outdated waterfront businesses who refuse to keep up with the times
Looks like the UK is doing everything it can to turn our principled stand into an own goal. Looks like they will succeed in doing that, as well. I am not so sure we should be playing this game with them if it results in them closing ranks where previously we had the Prime Minister agreeing in principle to more constitutional autonomy. More autonomy is going to be predicated upon their faith that we will choose to do what they would like us to do in certain situations. Here we have one such situation where we know what they would prefer and they have had to go public about it, only for us to find out there has been an ongoing war of words between CIG and UK. Premier, you may just be out of your depth here – we need to pick our battles and fight smart! Revisit your strategy, because the facts just changed: this is now a public argument and the stakes are very high.
The FCO will never be satisfied. They keep moving the goalpost. The Cayman Islands are much more regulated than the U.K. I have said it before and I will say it again- the U.K. /FCO will always try to keep their foot on the neck of the Cayman Islands. They would rather that we go to them begging for handouts. So far we have never needed to do that. Perhaps they should return the one million pounds plus interest that we sent them towards the falklands war, which I thought then and still think was a ridiculous idea to begin with. If they destroy our financial sector I wonder if they will have jobs for all of their people working over here who would be affected as well.
Yeah, cuz they too dirty. They’re the nasty wedge between us and hell.