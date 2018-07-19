Women withdrew support for port complaints

(CNS): The author of the Internal Audit Service report that dismissed sexual misconduct allegations against a senior manager at the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands has said it was not just the freedom of information request that came in around the same time the complaints were made that led to the rejection of the allegations. Andy Bonner told CNS this week that when the auditors met with the women who put their names to the complaint, the majority of them no longer stood by it. They said that they “had been wrongly motivated into signing it as an unduly rushed reaction to the FOI interest”.

Bonner said the “suspect” nature of the complaint was due only in part to the timing of the FOI request, as the women’s lack of continuing support for the complaint was a major factor. He said the project team had human resource expertise to assist with the interpretation and explained that the residual matters that the auditors did find did not constitute sexual harassment.

Concerns have been raised about the allegations and what appears to be the dismissal of the complaints, that were originally made by nine women, despite the high number of reported incidences, allegedly made over a long period. In the era of the Me Too Movement, there has been more scrutiny into how government is dealing with these types of complaints.

Bonner said he believed that the authority had responded appropriately to the IAS recommendations.

“In my view, the actions that PACI have now committed to in response to the report recommendations will help to ensure appropriate behaviours in the workplace going forwards and strengthen the culture through which any diversions to the expected standards are detected, reported and acted upon,” he said.

The question of sexual harassment and misconduct in the workplace in both the public and private sector rarely makes headlines, as victims tend to be reluctant to go on the record. Despite the introduction of a code of conduct and policy in the civil service, the passage of whistle-blowing legislation and the Gender Equality Law, which defines sexual harassment as discrimination, many people continue to remain silent about the harassment they face.

According to the results of an FOI request made by the television news station Cayman 27, only two complaints have been made by government workers since the introduction of the civil service policy more than two years ago. The first complaint was in November at the Home Affairs Ministry, where a letter of warning was reportedly issued. The second was made to the portfolio of finance and economics and is still under investigation.

