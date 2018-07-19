WORC boss promises great things as bid opens for IT

(CNS): The Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) interim director, Sharon Roulstone, is promising significant changes for locals looking for work in Cayman as the new department begins to take shape. “WORC is radically changing the way job-seeking Caymanians connect with employers and vice-versa, with technology playing a pivotal role in the process,” Roulstone said in a release on Thursday, announcing the opening of the tender process for a technology platform that will underpin the new business processes.

“It is fundamental to our new business processes to have the IT systems in place,” she said, adding that the successful bidder is expected to commence work on the project by late September of this year. “This is a project we are all looking forward to. A digital process equates to efficiency, transparency and consistency in the outcomes.”

She said the new digital platform will automate the application process for Caymanians seeking work, work permits, permanent residency and Caymanian status. “This technology will revolutionise employment and immigration processes and we look forward to the efficiencies and other benefits it will provide. It cannot come soon enough,” Roulstone stated.

The new department is part of a complete shake-up of immigration and labour relations. WORC will now manage the importation of labour, while the border control element of immigration will move to a new joint unit with customs, eliminating the immigration department in its current form, as the two separate elements are split apart.

The hope is that by merging the work-permit application process with what was once the labour department and the National Workforce Development Agency, the challenge of persistent Caymanian unemployment in the face of rising work permit numbers may be better understood and addressed.

Proposals for an IT solution can be submitted through the Government’s electronic public portal, before Monday, 23 July 2018.

