Thefts increase at public beaches

(CNS): Police have been responding to an increase in thefts at some of the Cayman Islands’ most popular beaches over the past two weeks, and the RCIPS is urging people to pay attention to their belongings when enjoying themselves in the ocean. Officers responding to reports have found that the victims were usually in the water when their possessions and cash left on shore were stolen. Most of these thefts have happened along Seven Mile Beach, including Public Beach, Governor’s Beach and Cemetery Beach. There was also one theft reported at Smith Cove last week.

A man, aged 18 from George Town, and a woman, aged 19 from East End, were seen looking into several bags on the beach near the Westin on Thursday, 12 July, and subsequently arrested. They have both been charged with criminal trespass and attempted theft, and appeared in court yesterday, 19 July.

Also on Thursday, a man was seen attempting to place a bag that did not belong to him into the one he was carrying. He was also subsequently arrested. The RCIPS did not say where either of these incidences occurred.

Police said the most recent case occurred on Tuesday afternoon, 17 July, when two people at Governor’s Beach had personal items and some cash stolen from a bag they had left on the shore while swimming.

The RCIPS is strongly advising the public not to leave valuables unattended while at the beach and have someone stay onshore with belongings when others are swimming. For those at the beach alone, police are advising the use of waterproof pouches in which they can places keys, cash and other valuables and take them into the water or to leave them locked and out of sight in their vehicles, if possible.

