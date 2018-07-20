Police chase teen burglary suspects into sea

(CNS): Police rounded up three teenagers suspected of breaking into a home on Sandalwood Crescent in George Town on Thursday morning, after receiving a call that a burglary was in progress. When the officers arrived they spotted three boys, who fled the property by breaking through a rear glass door. Police chased the three teenagers on foot towards Smith Cove, where two of them jumped into the sea. But with the police helicopter above, a RCIPS Joint Marine Vessel in the ocean and officers from the K-9 Unit on patrol nearby all joining the chase, the boys were all caught.

After apprehending the suspects, officers conducted searches in the area with the help of Shadow from the K-9 unit, and the trained dog was able to help officers find a ring and a jewellery box, which police suspect were taken during the burglary.

Two of the boys, aged 15 and 17, are from West Bay, and the third, aged 17, is from George Town. All three were all arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in police custody. The youngest boy was also arrested on suspicion of damage to property in relation to a car break-in on Tuesday, 17 July, off West Church Street, West Bay, as reported earlier this week.

The 17-year-old from West Bay, was also charged with another burglary that happened on Saturday, 24 February, at an address on Town Hall Road. He appeared in court for that charge on Friday and has been remanded in custody.

In a separate case, police said that 19-year-old man from Bodden Town was also arrested yesterday and then charged with a burglary in Beach Bay that happened more than three years ago in May 2015. He was also scheduled to appear in court today.

