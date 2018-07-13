(CNS): The public has made it known that they want to see the natural environment at Smith Cove, Grand Cayman, preserved when government begins an enhancement project there, having purchased more $4.4 million worth of land in the area last year to save it from development. The majority of attendees at a public meeting last Tuesday voted against commercial ventures or even cabanas and gazebos at the location, as people want to see nature prevail at what will become a new public beach.

Government is planning to spend around $250,000 on basic facilities at the newly acquired land, with work due to start in August. Another $250,000 is expected to be raised through fundraising.

Barbara Conolly, the PPM back-bench MLA for George Town South, hosted the meeting in her constituency but made it clear that the beach, also know as Smith Barcadere, is popular with residents across the island as well as visitors. Despite some mixed feelings about what the public wants from the project, it appeared that the majority wanted to preserve the authenticity of the much-loved beach, with a preference to preserve rather than change, and that if there are to be cabanas they should have a traditional Caymanian design.

Conolly said that there was still time to compromise over the designs, and Al Thompson, the chair of the Central Planning Authority and owner of the largest hardware store in Cayman, who is involved in the project, said the designs were not set in stone.

Aside from encouraging a minimalist approach to the enhancement, people were keen to ensure that it does not become a tourist trap and discouraged the idea of organised shuttling of cruise ship passengers to the 3½-acre site.

However, the issue of access proved controversial. Kent McTaggart, who is the father of a child with special needs, raised the issue of installing a beach access mat at the new site. But this was rejected by Conolly, who suggested the disabled could use the facility at the public area on Seven Mile Beach, which is where the first access mat in the Cayman Islands has been installed. The GTS MLA did not seem to think disabled people should have access to this new public beach, a contradiction to her earlier claims that the beach was for everyone.

“I don’t think we should have these Mobi-mats all over on every beach in Cayman,” said Conolly.

McTaggart told local TV news station, Cayman 27, that he finds the notion offensive that Smith Barcadere can do without equal access for his family, others with disabilities, and those with mobility challenges.

“The truth is we should be working towards inclusivity, being inclusive to them in every manner, not saying, ‘Well, you can have access six or seven miles down the road — nowhere in Cayman is too far away.’ That is true, but the reality is that this is not a permanent structure; this is a mat that can be rolled in and rolled out, and it showed to me that the mentality of those who hold the ability to actually make Cayman a better place simply don’t get it,” he said.

Conolly later claimed that the discriminatory remarks were interpreted as insensitive, but she believes that the way the coves are positioned at Smith Cove, the Mobi-mat will not work.

However, during the testing process for the Mobi-mat before its official installation at the 7MB public beach, it was tested and used at Smith Cove.

