Public wants to keep Smith Cove natural
(CNS): The public has made it known that they want to see the natural environment at Smith Cove, Grand Cayman, preserved when government begins an enhancement project there, having purchased more $4.4 million worth of land in the area last year to save it from development. The majority of attendees at a public meeting last Tuesday voted against commercial ventures or even cabanas and gazebos at the location, as people want to see nature prevail at what will become a new public beach.
Government is planning to spend around $250,000 on basic facilities at the newly acquired land, with work due to start in August. Another $250,000 is expected to be raised through fundraising.
Barbara Conolly, the PPM back-bench MLA for George Town South, hosted the meeting in her constituency but made it clear that the beach, also know as Smith Barcadere, is popular with residents across the island as well as visitors. Despite some mixed feelings about what the public wants from the project, it appeared that the majority wanted to preserve the authenticity of the much-loved beach, with a preference to preserve rather than change, and that if there are to be cabanas they should have a traditional Caymanian design.
Conolly said that there was still time to compromise over the designs, and Al Thompson, the chair of the Central Planning Authority and owner of the largest hardware store in Cayman, who is involved in the project, said the designs were not set in stone.
Aside from encouraging a minimalist approach to the enhancement, people were keen to ensure that it does not become a tourist trap and discouraged the idea of organised shuttling of cruise ship passengers to the 3½-acre site.
However, the issue of access proved controversial. Kent McTaggart, who is the father of a child with special needs, raised the issue of installing a beach access mat at the new site. But this was rejected by Conolly, who suggested the disabled could use the facility at the public area on Seven Mile Beach, which is where the first access mat in the Cayman Islands has been installed. The GTS MLA did not seem to think disabled people should have access to this new public beach, a contradiction to her earlier claims that the beach was for everyone.
“I don’t think we should have these Mobi-mats all over on every beach in Cayman,” said Conolly.
McTaggart told local TV news station, Cayman 27, that he finds the notion offensive that Smith Barcadere can do without equal access for his family, others with disabilities, and those with mobility challenges.
“The truth is we should be working towards inclusivity, being inclusive to them in every manner, not saying, ‘Well, you can have access six or seven miles down the road — nowhere in Cayman is too far away.’ That is true, but the reality is that this is not a permanent structure; this is a mat that can be rolled in and rolled out, and it showed to me that the mentality of those who hold the ability to actually make Cayman a better place simply don’t get it,” he said.
Conolly later claimed that the discriminatory remarks were interpreted as insensitive, but she believes that the way the coves are positioned at Smith Cove, the Mobi-mat will not work.
However, during the testing process for the Mobi-mat before its official installation at the 7MB public beach, it was tested and used at Smith Cove.
Category: Local News
The road in front of Smith Cove should be pushed back from the sea. A compulsory purchase of a suitable sized strip of the land directly adjacent should suffice.
I can’t believe that ALT, the landowner of the Disney Castle across the road, and head of development committee, was looking for corporate donations to beautify his own front yard. Give me a break. Who appoints these committees?!?
The way she insulted Kent McTaggart was so horrible. She always comes across as arrogant and condescending. Don’t you think that disabled persons would also wish comfortably use Smiths Barcadere? You need to practice being nice and respectful before you go out on these little pow-wows in the future.
When I go there I feel soooo unsafe with my kids. Because of the traffic and passing cars along South Church Street.
I suggest government close off the main road in front of the Thompson’s residence and extend Smith Coves sandy beach. Why not?
They did it for Dart and his Kempton Hotel! Extend the beach and make Smith Cove more safe for elderly and small children.
And where would the road go? I feel unsafe because of the crime and the people parked on the double lines blocking my lane.
She has a good idea.
See my comment below –
Remove the road between Antoinette Avenue and Thompson Drive. People living along South Church street can always in a matter of 2 or 3 minutes divert on Walkers Road – this is no hassle.
We are talking about a beach that can be enhanced, and removing the main road will be a huge investment, and will beautify the place more. Make it more peaceful.
No thank you. As someone who lives in the area I would hate for walkers to get anymore mucked up than it already is during school. I love the idea but unless someone will build an overpass we need that road.
What kind of drugs are you smoking? I know for sure it’s not weed.
It was clear what people want. Keep it as natural as possible. No parking lot on beach side. Enhancements only to improve local’s use. No commercial and no cruise ship enhancements. Don’t need an “office” on site, not even if ALT donates it.
Dear Barbara, please leave Smiths Cove alone. Your voters don’t want any “upgrades”.
Also, I’m not sure if you had a walk around the South Sound Community Center before or after your meeting the other day, but that building needs help! The gutters fell off because they became full of leaves that weren’t cleared out and the wood on the roof structure rotted away. After a few months they removed the gutters (still not replaced) and patched up the rotten wood. But they have left behind scaffolding and lots of junk from the repairs. This has been sitting there for months now, please would you have someone remove it? Please give that building a full on renovation and please actually maintain it.
Thanks very much,
GTS voter.
The MLA will do what they feel is right regardless of what anyone thinks. Hey – you get what you voted for!
It is great that government wishes to enhance our use of our lovely beaches, but Smith Cove already has rest rooms and lovely trees for shade. Why not used the money to install restrooms at Governor’s Beach instead? That is also a very popular spot with residents and only has one portaloo. That money could also be used to improve beach access rights between various condos along Seven Mile Beach as well.
No need to “improve” on nature. Leave it alone!
I have seen these mats and it’s not only the handicapped that use them. It’s easier than walking in the sand and is great for rolling coolers.
I have lived my entire life within a mile of Smiths Cove and I feel like it should be left as it is. The only thing I would ask government to do is have the police stop by every day and ticket those parking on the double yellow lines (including the trolly roger who seems to think he owns the place).
Oh a few of those pre-cast stone benches and picnic tables would be a nice addition. Other than that, leave it alone!
Would you consider like they did for Dart, closing off the main road and extending the sandy beach. This can be done in front of the Thompson’s residence. I am sure government has the power to do this small gesture for tourists and local people.
Where would the road be diverted then?
They can always do a round a bout. No diversion needed. It won’t hurt the homeowners in the area. Abd traffic can still flow on Walkers road. It wont be an inconvenience, I am sure of it. Government can do a simple survey and I bet they will get good feedback
“Parent” is utilizing a common form of thinking in Cayman. If it sounds like a good idea, do it first, then worry about any problems after.
See: laying road to tear it up later to lay pipe then repave.
Still plenty of large Cayman Rock boulders around, stone carvers/wall builders out there can make some fine looking benches out of this material and dead Casuarina lumber. Keep it real natural, no concrete please!
While the police are there, maybe they could arrest all of the drug dealers who stash guns in the woods?
