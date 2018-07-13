Golden Spoons Review: Andiamo

(CNS Foodie): I had been meaning to try out Andiamo at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman for a while but was put off by my one encounter with the restaurant which left me with the impression that it was an upmarket café. So, it was with some reservations that my friend and I decided to go there for a mid-week dinner. Since it is an outdoor restaurant by a canal, we both liberally covered ourselves in mosquito repellent and wore long sleeves. On arrival, I was stunned to see that the whole restaurant area was not only enclosed in mosquito netting, but it also looked lovely.

