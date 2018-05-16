Mobi-Mat to provide permanent disability access to 7MB

(CNS): The Mobi-Mat, a lightweight, non-slip, portable beach access pathway designed for people with disabilities, is to be rolled out permanently on the Seven Mile Public Beach this weekend. Following several test runs last month, the specialist access mat will be officially installed on Saturday near Calico Jack’s. Various local activists as well as the National Council for Persons with Disabilities have been involved in bring the Mobi-Mat to Grand Cayman. It was made possible under a private-public partnership to provide beach access to both local and tourist disabled beach-goers.

Sunrise Adult Training Centre Director Kimberly Voaden was one of the people who initiated the idea of importing the mat, along with local beach access advocate Morne Botes. Rotary Central Cayman Islands President Susie Bodden. who is an educational psychologist and executive leader of the Special Needs Foundation of Cayman, joined them and began the fundraising efforts to get a mat for Cayman’s beach.

Voaden said that Cayman has been making great strides in recent years to raise awareness about the accessibility issues faced by people with disabilities.

“For persons with mobility limitations, both residents and visitors, to be surrounded by the most breath-taking views of the Caribbean Sea and not be able to enjoy our beaches and the waters to the fullest is such a shame. The Disabilities Council wanted to change that,” she said.

The council had to secure approval from around half a dozen government agencies before it could roll out the mat, and council members and activists like Botes had to work hard to unravel the red tape to make it happen.

All members of the public are invited to use the Mobi-Mat with respect, understanding that priority will always be given to people with disabilities in the first instance. The public will not be permitted to drive over or park on the mat and cannot sunbathe or leave belongings, including wheelchairs, on the mat for longer than needed to gain access to the water.

The official roll out will take place Saturday at 8:30am on Public Beach.

Category: Local News