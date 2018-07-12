Two civil service bosses seconded to DEH

(CNS): The director at the Department of Vehicle and Equipment Services (DVES) and the manager of the Recreation Parks and Cemeteries Unit (RPCU) at the Public Works Department have been transferred to the Department of Environmental Health to sort out the ongoing problems at the beleaguered department. In a press release from the health ministry, officials said Richard Simms from DVES will act as director at the DEH and Mark Bothwell from the RPCU will act as the assistant director for solid waste. Both men are experienced civil service leaders that management is hoping can solve the issues impacting waste collection.

There was no mention in the release about the mysterious status of the actual director of the DEH, Roydell Carter, who has remained on the public sector payroll while on some type of enforced but unspecified leave. The ministry has denied that Carter has been suspended but have refused to comment on the situation relating to the dump boss.

Concerns about the management of staff, the payment of excessive overtime and the constant failure of equipment at the dump, leading to problems with garbage collection, have been plaguing the ministry for almost a year, and despite constant reassurances that the issues are being addressed, residents continue to experience delays in the collection of their rubbish.

As a result, all eyes are now on Simms and Bothwell, who took up their temporary posts last week, to see what they can do in what officials said was expected to be a three to six month transfer. The top priority for the men is to sort out the collection problems and they have therefore been meeting with the 140 employee at the department.

“We have spent a busy week meeting all teams to get their take of the situation on the ground and emphasise their responsibilities as individuals who deliver a key public service,” Simms said in the release. Bothwell, who is now based at the Solid Waste Dispatch Office, said he will be focused on time management, and has made it clear that all workers are required to personally clock in and out of their shifts

“Garbage collection is extremely important to the health, beauty and reputation of the Cayman Islands. Our goal is to ensure that the work that we do to keep the Cayman Islands clean also provides the people of the country with value for money,” he said.

Coming from DVES, Simms is very familiar with the garbage fleet of equipment and he has reintroduced the requirement for twice daily inspections of the vehicles. He said DEH will seek to make the most of manufacturers’ warranty and service agreements to optimise the life-span of collection vehicles. Another initiative under immediate consideration is the implementation of recommendations to optimise the effectiveness and efficiency of collection routes.

In tandem with increased accountability, both managers said it was important that landfill workers be able to operate in an environment that follows health, safety and sanitation standards, and that they feel their contributions are appreciated by the community.

Following discussions with employees, the new bosses said they aim to increase public awareness of the DEH services, like the 24-hour drop-off at the landfill, how to make pick-up arrangements for derelict vehicles and other bulk items, and other services at the site. Another key issue for staff is the aim to fill critical posts as soon as possible. Ten positions are currently held by temporary workers, but Simms will be looking to fill the roles permanently.

Acting Governor Franz Manderson, who handpicked both men for their leadership capabilities, said he was confident they would provide strong direction and support until the posts are once again permanently occupied.

Thanking them for their government service and their willingness to take on these temporary posts he said he was confident that they would “effectively lead the department and build on the many improvements made over the past six months”. He added, “Our goal is simple, to make the DEH a world-class department, our elected leaders and the public deserve nothing else.”

Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn said that with the management team back to full strength, the department would be able to dedicate more time to improving overall garbage collection processes.

“These gentlemen, and the entire team at DEH, will have our full support as they continue in their efforts to continuously improve their service delivery in order to make the lives of those we serve better,” she said.

Both Manderson and Ahearn thanked DEH Assistant Director Paulino Rodrigues, for his hard work as acting director.

Meanwhile, the minister responsible for the DEH, Dwayne Seymour, who has been presiding over a catalog of problems at his ministry since taking office over one year ago, was hopeful the management skills of Simms and Bothwell will have a strong impact on the staff and the work environment at the Department.

“I am definitely encouraged that we will see continued improvements,” Seymour said.

With the transfer of these two senior civil servants, the DVES has named the deputy director Stephen Quinland as acting director, while Crosby Solomon has taken up the post of acting manager of the Recreation, Parks and Cemeteries Unit.

Category: environmental health, Health