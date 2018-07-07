Robbers stab and tie victim up on WB beach

(CNS): A man was attacked, stabbed, tied up and robbed by three men just after midnight Saturday near the popular West Bay Cemetery each. The RCIPS said that the victim was attacked by a gang of men, one of whom had a baton and another a knife. As they approached him, he was struck with the baton and stabbed in the foot before the villains tied the man up on the beach and made off with his backpack containing personal items. Emergency services were called and the injured man was taken to hospital, were he was treated and subsequently released.

During a search of the area in daylight, the police were able to recover some of his personal property from the scene. Police have not yet confirmed whether or not the man was a visitor to the Cayman Islands or a resident.

The matter is now under police investigation and anyone who may have any information is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted to the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

