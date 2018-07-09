Police face new robbery spike

(CNS): Police were called to the scene of two more robberies over the weekend and are now investigating four armed stick-ups against individuals and businesses since Thursday night. For the second time in a matter of days, Al La Kebab fell victim to robbers when the restaurant on Lawrence Boulevard was held up on Saturday night by four men wearing masks, one of whom was armed with a gun. A bus driver was robbed at the bus terminal by a lone gunman a few hours later.

Al La Kebab’s food truck in Red Bay was robbed Thursday night by two men who took cash from the register and a member of staff’s bag. On Saturday night at about 11:20pm, four masked armed men struck at the Lawrence Boulevard location. Police said four men, dressed in all black and wearing masks, one of whom was carrying a handgun, approached workers and demanded cash before fleeing the scene. No shots were fired and no one was hurt.

Then at about 12:40 on Sunday morning, 8 July, police were called to a report that a bus driver had been robbed at the George Town Bus Terminal on Edward Street. A man dressed in all black and carrying a handgun had approached the bus and demanded cash from the driver and other occupants. The man then fled in the direction of Mary Street with an undisclosed amount of money. He did not fire the weapon and no one was injured.

This follows a mugging on West Bay Road by the Cemetery Beach, where a man was attacked just after midnight on Friday night-Saturday morning. The victim was hit on the head with a baton, stabbed in the foot and tied up on the beach by a gang of robbers who took his back pack.

All the robberies are now under police investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed any of the incidents, saw anything suspicious in these areas, or have any other information, is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted to the Miami-based Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

