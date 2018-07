(CNS): A 32-year-old man from West Bay has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a home on North West Point Road on Tuesday lunchtime. Emergency personnel responded to the structural fire at around 1pm yesterday and the fire crew extinguished the burning building. While the investigation into how the fire was started is ongoing, the man who was living at the residence was arrested later in the day and remains in police custody.

