BOT minister to promote religious freedom
(CNS): The UK’s Foreign Office minister who has responsibility for the British Overseas Territories, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, has been appointed as the Special Envoy on Freedom of Religion or Belief. The role was described in a release from the Foreign Office as supporting Prime Minister Theresa May’s commitment to religious tolerance, not just in the UK but internationally. The release said that the Tory peer will promote “the UK’s firm stance on religious tolerance abroad, helping to tackle religious discrimination”.
May said, “Religious discrimination blights the lives of millions of people across the globe and leads to conflict and instability. Both here and abroad, individuals are being denied the basic right of being able to practice their faith free of fear. Tolerance for those of different faiths is fundamental to our values, and is an issue I know is already of great importance to Lord Ahmad, who is constantly looking for fresh ways to promote religious liberty in his role as Minister for Human Rights at the Foreign Office.”
Lord Ahmad said that he was delighted to have been appointed as the PM’s special envoy and that he felt keenly, as a man of faith, when religious minorities are persecuted, discriminated against and treated as second class citizens.
“Freedom of religion or belief is a human right enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. It must be respected. People from all faiths or none should be free to practise as they wish,” he said. “I shall use the UK Government’s global network to reach across religious divides, seek the elimination of discrimination on the basis of religion or belief and bring different communities together,” he added.
May and Ahmad know it’s countries like Saudi Arabia which they support and do oily and slippery business with are the top violators of religious and human rights.
Let them not even think about more constitutiinal and legislative overreach for the OTs.
Note, they did not address “choice of faith” . Many faiths like Christianity have a mandate to evangelize. If a Muslim heart is touched and converted, then choose to leave Islam, it is enthrined that he is an infidel and should be killed. Get that changed before moving on.
Also, saying people should be able to practice their faith as they wish is ludicrous, without clarification. Some faiths and secret religions believe in child sex and sacrifice, as well as other gruesome and unsightly acts, which are unlawful.
Anything violating sound traditional values and what is democratically opposed by the majority, should be veheminently resisted.
Translation: We need to make sure we can propagte Islam thorughout the Caribbean. And be tolerant of extreme ideologies such as Sharia Law.
What he DOESN’T mean: is protect Christian heritage and values in Cayman.
I believe we already have these freedoms, however it doesn’t hurt anything to reinforce them.
That said, if religious beliefs involve radically changing the structure, laws, or architecture of a country, then that is no longer about religion, but about culture.
For example, if women’s rights (or anyone’s) are threatened by a person’s religious beliefs, that person can continue to practice their own beliefs, but have no expectation of secular laws superceding the law of the land.
Stupid. Where are my rights to get religion out of politics and laws?
More untrustworthy bullshit from a bullshit, untrustworthy government.
We do not need people to police beliefs.
It was written a long time ago, a tree is known by its fruit. A good tree bears good fruit and a corrupt tree bears corrupt fruit.
All you have to do is look at the person’s actions. Their actions reflect their beliefs. Blow people up in a marketplace with a bomb, well then there you go.
Forgive people for hating you, well then there you go.
