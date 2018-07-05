BOT minister to promote religious freedom

(CNS): The UK’s Foreign Office minister who has responsibility for the British Overseas Territories, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, has been appointed as the Special Envoy on Freedom of Religion or Belief. The role was described in a release from the Foreign Office as supporting Prime Minister Theresa May’s commitment to religious tolerance, not just in the UK but internationally. The release said that the Tory peer will promote “the UK’s firm stance on religious tolerance abroad, helping to tackle religious discrimination”.

May said, “Religious discrimination blights the lives of millions of people across the globe and leads to conflict and instability. Both here and abroad, individuals are being denied the basic right of being able to practice their faith free of fear. Tolerance for those of different faiths is fundamental to our values, and is an issue I know is already of great importance to Lord Ahmad, who is constantly looking for fresh ways to promote religious liberty in his role as Minister for Human Rights at the Foreign Office.”

Lord Ahmad said that he was delighted to have been appointed as the PM’s special envoy and that he felt keenly, as a man of faith, when religious minorities are persecuted, discriminated against and treated as second class citizens.

“Freedom of religion or belief is a human right enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. It must be respected. People from all faiths or none should be free to practise as they wish,” he said. “I shall use the UK Government’s global network to reach across religious divides, seek the elimination of discrimination on the basis of religion or belief and bring different communities together,” he added.

Category: UK, World News