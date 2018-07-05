83-year-old man suspected of trying to kill wife

(CNS): An elderly woman is in critical condition in the George Town hospital after she was allegedly assaulted last night by an 83-year-old man, who CNS understands is her husband, in a violent attack at the couple’s home in Tropical Gardens. The RCIPS revealed the shocking incident in a release Thursday, stating that the octogenarian suspect had been arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault GBH and attempted murder. Police said that he remains in custody as investigations continue.

According to the RCIPS report, the emergency services were called to the scene at about 11:45pm on Wednesday, 4 July, where they found the injured woman, who had sustained multiple lacerations. She was treated at the scene before being taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where she underwent surgery and now remains in critical condition.

Police have confirmed that the elderly female victim is in her seventies but they have not given her exact age.

Category: Crime, Police