Public purse picks up tab for meagre pensions

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has said the number of elderly people who need support from government is growing every year because of the inadequacy of private sector pensions. He said the public purse will be topping up the income of pensioners “just to keep the wolf from the door” because the meagre provisions of private plans are nowhere near enough for people to live on. The premier raised the pending economic crisis as he responded to a private member’s motion presented to the Legislative Assembly last week by MLA Kenneth Bryan seeking a change to the law that allows people to take money from their pension to pay off mortgages.

Bryan had requested that government increases the amount that private sector pension scheme members can access before they are 65 from $35,000 to $100,000, in order to cover home loans. The premier said at first that it “would be grossly irresponsible” for the government to accept Bryan’s motion because of the risk of wiping out the already insufficient funds people have in their plans if it did. But as the debate progressed, the government had a change of heart, which was delivered to members by Commerce Minister Joey Hew.

He said that if Bryan, the member for George Town Central, would consider dropping the amount from $100,000 to $50,000, the government would be prepared to accept the motion and give some consideration to amending the legislation.

During his presentation of the motion Bryan said the main objective was to try to prevent people from losing their homes, but responding to Hew, he said he was willing to compromise and agreed to the change. He had argued that the need to increase the amount that people can access was due to the increase in the cost of living, pension plan losses after the recession, other economic challenges local people are experiencing and the pressing need to avoid more seizures of homes from Caymanians.

“It’s not a magic bullet to address foreclosures but it might stop some people reaching that point,” Bryan said.

During the debate on the issue MLAs raised concerns about the problems with the mandatory private pensions regime for non-government workers. Comparing the public sector pension scheme to those in the private sector, the premier described the difference as “night and day”. But even the comparatively generous public sector scheme had seen several former civil servants needing assistance in their retirement because some were receiving a smaller pension than the amount government gives to those on poor relief.

He warned that having people take money out of their already inadequate pension pots would lead to further increases in the amount of financial assistance government will be expected to pay to support our aging population in years to come.

Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller said he did not support tampering with people’s pensions. He said the reason why they are so meagre was because the pension providers are capitalizing and “profiteering from the poor people”, which was due to the pressure applied in the 1990’s by those in the pension business to prevent the then government’s goal of a national pension plan.

Instead, he said, “bad legislation” was enacted, giving the private sector total and complete control of people’s pensions. He said the public was being conned by pension providers.

Miller said that using pensions to help people in danger of losing their homes was the wrong way to solve a problem that the government needed “to get busy fixing”. He said that he and Arden McLean, the member for East End, had already presented a motion in 2014 calling for proper mortgage legislation, but they “were ridiculed” and government had done nothing about the mounting problem.

He said the solution was not tampering with inadequate pension legislation but a specific mortgage law. He also urged government to bring the pensions back into a national scheme that could be invested in local banks, as he suggested merging mortgages, pension and health insurance into some form of national pool.

“These are serious problems,” the opposition leader said. “Let’s put our heads together to solve these three problems that are destroying people’s lives.”

Miller pointed out that to solve one they would need to solve them all, given how interrelated they are.

“I don’t care who gets the credit. Let’s work together, seriously, on these problems,” he said, adding that government needed to stop the private sector profiting from and fuelling local poverty.

See the debate on CIGTV

Category: Local News, Politics