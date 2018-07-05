Public purse picks up tab for meagre pensions
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has said the number of elderly people who need support from government is growing every year because of the inadequacy of private sector pensions. He said the public purse will be topping up the income of pensioners “just to keep the wolf from the door” because the meagre provisions of private plans are nowhere near enough for people to live on. The premier raised the pending economic crisis as he responded to a private member’s motion presented to the Legislative Assembly last week by MLA Kenneth Bryan seeking a change to the law that allows people to take money from their pension to pay off mortgages.
Bryan had requested that government increases the amount that private sector pension scheme members can access before they are 65 from $35,000 to $100,000, in order to cover home loans. The premier said at first that it “would be grossly irresponsible” for the government to accept Bryan’s motion because of the risk of wiping out the already insufficient funds people have in their plans if it did. But as the debate progressed, the government had a change of heart, which was delivered to members by Commerce Minister Joey Hew.
He said that if Bryan, the member for George Town Central, would consider dropping the amount from $100,000 to $50,000, the government would be prepared to accept the motion and give some consideration to amending the legislation.
During his presentation of the motion Bryan said the main objective was to try to prevent people from losing their homes, but responding to Hew, he said he was willing to compromise and agreed to the change. He had argued that the need to increase the amount that people can access was due to the increase in the cost of living, pension plan losses after the recession, other economic challenges local people are experiencing and the pressing need to avoid more seizures of homes from Caymanians.
“It’s not a magic bullet to address foreclosures but it might stop some people reaching that point,” Bryan said.
During the debate on the issue MLAs raised concerns about the problems with the mandatory private pensions regime for non-government workers. Comparing the public sector pension scheme to those in the private sector, the premier described the difference as “night and day”. But even the comparatively generous public sector scheme had seen several former civil servants needing assistance in their retirement because some were receiving a smaller pension than the amount government gives to those on poor relief.
He warned that having people take money out of their already inadequate pension pots would lead to further increases in the amount of financial assistance government will be expected to pay to support our aging population in years to come.
Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller said he did not support tampering with people’s pensions. He said the reason why they are so meagre was because the pension providers are capitalizing and “profiteering from the poor people”, which was due to the pressure applied in the 1990’s by those in the pension business to prevent the then government’s goal of a national pension plan.
Instead, he said, “bad legislation” was enacted, giving the private sector total and complete control of people’s pensions. He said the public was being conned by pension providers.
Miller said that using pensions to help people in danger of losing their homes was the wrong way to solve a problem that the government needed “to get busy fixing”. He said that he and Arden McLean, the member for East End, had already presented a motion in 2014 calling for proper mortgage legislation, but they “were ridiculed” and government had done nothing about the mounting problem.
He said the solution was not tampering with inadequate pension legislation but a specific mortgage law. He also urged government to bring the pensions back into a national scheme that could be invested in local banks, as he suggested merging mortgages, pension and health insurance into some form of national pool.
“These are serious problems,” the opposition leader said. “Let’s put our heads together to solve these three problems that are destroying people’s lives.”
Miller pointed out that to solve one they would need to solve them all, given how interrelated they are.
“I don’t care who gets the credit. Let’s work together, seriously, on these problems,” he said, adding that government needed to stop the private sector profiting from and fuelling local poverty.
Our pension fund investment managers need hedging options to protect and properly grow our investments. They’re fighting against waves they cannot hold back. Please consider allowing them to invest in options and other derivatives. Thanks.
I have two employees, and have always paid their and my benefits. Both are Caymanian (one native and one Status Holder, not that it matters.) At one time there were six.
What I hear from those in the industry is that it would be ever so much more equitable to pay their employees’ pensions if the pension scheme wasn’t such a poor investment. I have lost several thousand dollars from my own pension. In fact, if I had put the money aside and not invested it anywhere, I would be several thousand dollars ahead.
This is the elephant in the room that nobody seems to be talking about. Have the pension investment companies be paid on commission such that they lose when we lose. I hate the thought of our hard-earned dollars being invested in risky stocks. Invest it in local businesses……. I mean…….. CUC seems to be doing okay, Water Authority, etc. etc. Those will be the last things to go if everything goes downhill.
They need to be teaching this in schools!! WORLDWIDE! And you should be teaching your own children that they must start saving the day they get their first job!! $100 per month when you begin in your teens (when everyone should have their first job!) will accrue a decent amount. But do not touch it!!! You cannot depend on your government to support you in your old age.
A pension is never going to be enough to retire on and especially not here in Cayman. The pension scheme didn’t start early enough for anyone to be able to retire.
Saving alone isn’t the answer. Spending less is also important. Many people here (as in other countries) who are facing foreclosures are in houses larger than they need with expenses to match. Is it worth it? Please consider what is written in books like “Financial Peace” by Dave Ramsay. That stuff should be taught in schools.
Not only the Private retirement pensions…but many in the Public pensions are wholly inadequate also! As the premier said “many of those are retiring with less pension than poor relief” payments.
Pension contributions in cayman is far too small. It should be between 20 to 30% from your salary toward pension plan.
You will get thumbs down for this but you are correct. I put what little I can away in another fund and have a small % going in AVC’s. The trouble is a lot of people do not realise that they will not have nearly enough to retire here.
yeah, if you make enough to do so!
Really, National Pool to manage pensions and insurance, my health and future………..YOU CANNOT FIGURE OUT HOW TO PICK UP THE GARBAGE!!!!!
… and this is why no one should ever depend on a Government to take care of them.
And yet the paper is full of companies who are not paying the pensions and getting away with it for years. Come on Unity team, these rogue companies must be closed down and the principals barred from doing business again. The construction industry is rampant with these type of operations and always kept hush-hush as the elite want things done cheaper. It is time to clean up the situation once & for all.
But where I can understand a pension scheme for Caymanians, why do the employers have to put their money into a work permit holders pension? Also, why does an employer have to match the employee’s pension. This isn’t the employer’s responsibility to provide the employee a retired fund. I am sorry they are getting paid a salary, to add more than 5% to an employer is unfair, for then they have to raise their rates, etc and it does get past onto the consumer…..
1:32pm – Huh? Run that by us one more time.
To: 2:33pm Why as an employer have to put more than the mandatory 5% into the employee’s pension. This isn’t the responsibility of the employer. Furthermore why should the employer pay work permit holder’s pension? Furthermore even when a person has pension its not the “meger” contribution, its also the way the money is being invested. You put in example 1000 every year for 10 years 10000 but yet its only 4000, maybe not exactly but i believe you will get the drift!
rubbish
1.32pm – wow, you are advocating employers don’t contribute at all and especially not for expats? So, how does that make the problem better? As far as I can see, it makes it worse. Perhaps you have ulterior motive? You are an employer (although with your command of English I sincerely hope not) who doesn’t want to contribute? Or has not contributed, got caught and is waiting a court case?
