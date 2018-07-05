Charging roadblock lands local man in dock

(CNS): LeShawn Shaheem Forrester (23) is facing trial in Grand Court this week for a catalog of offences that began when he charged through a police roadblock last June. The George Town man was charged with dangerous driving, the possession of an imitation firearm with intent and causing harassment following a high-speed chase with police last summer that ended at the Public Beach car park. Forrester has pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

Prosecutor Greg Walcolm opened the case for the crown on Wednesday before visiting judge, Justice Carter, who is presiding over the trial without a jury. Walcolm described the chain of events, which began at around 11pm on 3 June last year, when a dark Honda sedan drove straight through a traffic check at the roundabout close to the Kimpton Hotel on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

He told the court how an officer on duty at the roadblock quickly jumped into a patrol car and pursued the Honda, which turned right at the next roundabout at Cost-U-Less, then right again onto the West Bay Road heading back towards West Bay. But the Honda then pulled into the Public Beach car park, where the two passengers jumped out of the car and ran off into the bushes, carrying what the officer said was a handgun.

The police approached the Honda, but while his friends disappeared with the alleged weapon, Forrester remained in the driver’s seat and awaited the arrival of the police, who arrested him. Charges then mounted for Forrester because when he was in the police station, he was aggressive and uncooperative, and threatened the life of a police officer, reportedly saying, “You think you’re untouchable …well just wait ’til I touch the road!”

Forrester, who is represented by Leigh Halliday-Davis, has denied all charges.

The case continues this week.

Category: Courts, Crime