Elgin Avenue extension underway

| 20/07/2018 | 1 Comment
Cayman News Service

(CNS): The National Roads Authority (NRA) has begun work on the construction of the Elgin Avenue Extension in George Town. The project will see the road extended to the east of from the CNB roundabout, connecting to a new two-lane roundabout, with exits to Printer Way and Crewe Road. Officials said that when construction is complete, drivers will not be able to access Printer Way via Thomas Russell Avenue.

The work is expected to last around four months and motorists are asked to keep an eye on traffic diversions and to drive with caution.

The NRA thanked the public for their patience as engineers get to work on what they were much-needed improvements.

Call 946-7780 or email nra@nra.ky with any questions or comments about the project.

  1. Anonymous says:
    20/07/2018 at 5:12 pm

    This is going to add another bottleneck for traffic coming from foster’s way, which already backs up solid. If a lot of people use this new route when coming from Elgin instead of going to the stoplight, the same people from foster’s traffic will have to yield to those taking the new route instead of stoplight.

    Said the guy who doesn’t design or work on roads. But, do I not have a point or am I missing something?

    Surely this might help with morning traffic, but evening traffic will probably get worse coming from airport/wac/cuc way.




