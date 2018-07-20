CIAA confirms Brac trainee arrested

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) has said that an air traffic control trainee employed at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport on Cayman Brac has been suspended from the roster after he was arrested Monday night. The 25-year-old Bracker was arrested at Owen Roberts International Airport as he went through the package screen area before he boarded a flight to the Brac, when a body search turned up ganja strapped to his legs.

The young man was recruited to the authority in September and officials at the CIAA said they were assessing this situation and considering options, “while being guided by the Public Service Values and Public Servants Code of Conduct, the CIAA Employee Policies Handbook, the Employment Contract, and the Labour Law (2011 Revision), as well as benefits available through the Authority’s employees access to the Employee Assistance Programme (EAP)”.

The man has not been charged. He was arrested along side a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of possession of ganja with intent to supply. They were both bailed by police following their arrest.

Category: Local News