DoT signs $1m contract with creative agency

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism has signed a contract worth almost US$1 million with a new branding and creative agency to help with advertising in the US market. Following a competitive tender, The Richards Group, which is based in Texas, won the bid to help the department continue its success in growing its market share of visitors to the Caribbean. The agency joins Coyne PR, which won the bid to remain the DoT’s public relations agency of record, but officials said they were unable to disclose the contract value as the deal was still being finalised.

The investment the DoT has been making in promotion and branding has been paying off, demonstrated last week by news of more recording-breaking arrival numbers, with stay-over visitors exceeding all expectations. The department said the two new contracts would help continued growth in arrivals and awareness in the US leisure and business travel markets, which remains a key priority.

“The Cayman Islands is tasked by the government to stand out in the minds of potential travellers as the best choice for a Caribbean vacation and, through the destination marketing plan, convert this awareness to confirmed bookings,” DoT Director Rosa Harris said in a press release from the department announcing the latest contracts.

“By working with innovative agencies such as Coyne PR and The Richards Group, we aim to be bold in our communications and advertising as the Department of Tourism moves the Cayman Islands tourism business toward new initiatives that will achieve positive results.”

Rob VanGorden, principal at The Richards Group, said they were proud to be a small part of Caymankind. “We learned a lot during the past few months. Along with the bluest waters and the most luxurious white sand beaches – a must for any bucket list – the Cayman Islands has the most diverse, friendly and positive people on earth,” he said.

Jennifer Kamienski, executive vice president for Coyne Public Relations, which has been working with DoT for three years, said they were honoured to continue representing the Cayman Islands.

“Our passion for the destination naturally fuels our creative thinking for compelling, lifestyle-driven programming that brings the Cayman Islands into the next chapter of its rich tourism history. We look forward to contributing to the ongoing growth and success of the Cayman Islands for many years to come,” she added.

