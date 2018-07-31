DoE needs info to stop 2020 iguana doomsday

(CNS): With only CI$1.1 million in the budget and a doomsday scenario of around 4.6 million green iguanas on Grand Cayman by 2020, the Department of Environment is urging everyone interested in adapting an existing business or starting a new one to help remove the pest to take part over the next ten days in a ‘request for information’ process. DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie explained that this is the first step in a process she hopes will lead to contracts for cullers who can kill significant enough numbers to stop the yearly doubling of the population.

“It’s really just a plea in the first instance,” she said, as she urged people to visit the website and take a look at the proposals and fill in the questionnaire. “This step of the project has commenced at the time of the implementation of the new procurement law so we are following the process. We really don’t have a good handle on who would be interested and what the local capacity is for cullers or what appetite there is to expand operations among existing cullers. We see this as a fact-finding mission.”

Hoping to identify people in the market that can now or, given the incentive, could do this, the DoE needs to collect information, which will also provide the department with ammunition to seek more funding, as the current allocation may not be enough. But the budget “is what it is”, Ebanks-Petrie said, “and it is enough to get things moving”.

After two years of collecting data on culling, the DoE has concluded that the only way it will be able to cull the numbers needed is to create a new business opportunity in the private sector. Ebanks-Petrie said that there are people already working in the business on a small-scale, fuelled by the demand from tourist accommodation owners wanting to keep their sites as free as possible of the pest that is literally eating its way through the natural resources of the Cayman Islands.

“We are hoping that this market will respond to the problem, but the RFI is expected to help us gauge what they can do and what they are willing to do. We believe there is a substantial opportunity for the development of a sustainable culling business,” the DoE Director added, explaining that anyone already in the business will need to expand a lot to meet the demands of a full-scale national cull.

The numbers for a concentrated and successful cull are staggering. Last year’s survey counted well over one million green iguanas, and with this year’s count about to start, the results are expected to show that by the end of this summer there will be more than 2 million green iguanas on the island.

In the long term, without a focused cull by 2020 — just two years away — researchers predict there will be more than 4.6 million iguanas here — something of a doomsday situation for the environment.

Explaining the gargantuan task ahead, DoE Deputy Director Tim Austin said that the goal is to begin the next phase of the cull around September and kill at least 1.4 million animals over the following two years. But past experience of the culls over the last two years has shown how difficult it is to achieve even modest numbers.

In the 2016 cull, which he described as extremely intense, the most iguanas a team of two cullers ever managed to kill in one day was 300. Austin said those cullers were “utterly exhausted”, and the entire process revealed just how difficult things were when after two months around 15 people in a concerted effort managed to kill fewer than 20,000 green iguanas. “It was just a drop in the bucket,” Austin noted.

He explained that in order to get ahead of the population increase and turn the tide towards decreasing the numbers, cullers will need to kill at least 2,000 per day which means dozens of people will need to be working on the cull full-time for at least the first two years. As the DoE does not have the capacity or the budget to employ full-time cullers that could get anywhere near the numbers needed, the private sector is the only solution.

“We have racked our brains on how best to deal with this,” Austin said, adding that the project was much more complicated than people realise. “We are using public funds and the process must be properly managed in a responsible, controlled, sustainable way,” he said, pointing to the challenge of disposing of thousands of iguana carcasses every day, as well as killing them in the first place.

The current budget will enable the DoE to cull the targeted 2,000 per day over the next year but he said that realistically, to get on top of the massive numbers, the target would be 6,000 a day, which leads to the question of capacity and how many people and businesses are willing to get involved.

How long it will take to bring the numbers down to where they are no longer having a detrimental impact on the environment is still an open question, but complete eradication now seems impossible, given the iguanas’ prolific breeding and incredible adaptability.

Ebanks-Petrie said that what the department learned over the last two years will inform the process, as they move towards contracts next month with a view to begin the concentrated cull by September. She said the department was still very keen to inspire local cullers to create sustainable businesses rather than the DoE having to looking overseas. If this latest outreach reveals that Cayman does not have the capacity, then they may have to re-think the project, but until they reach out to everyone and find out who is willing to take up the challenge locally, they are not yet considering outside expertise.

Ebanks-Petrie urged people to engage with the DoE about what they can do, or to go online to look at the RFI as soon as possible and submit their information. She said the DoE was targeting people who are already in the iguana-removal business, the cullers from previous culls, as well as those who have an idea on how they could create a business to get involved even if they don’t yet have a company.

“We really need an engagement with the community on this to help us tackle the problem,” Ebanks-Petrie said, as she urged people to spread the word and encourage those who think they can help to visit the website now.

