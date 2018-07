(CNS): Judith Douglas (52) has been charged with two counts of obtaining property by deception after accepting payments of $4,000 for undisclosed items which she then refused to turn over, police said in a release on Friday. Douglas, who has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in court again on 5 July, is already facing charges relating to an almost $2 million permanent residency scam, for which she is set to be tried later this year.

Category: Courts, Crime