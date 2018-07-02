(CNS): Passengers flying coach with Cayman Airways can kiss good-bye to the days of free luggage as the airline has introduced a new baggage fee policy for international travellers. The baggage allowances and fees for domestic flights between Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac and Little Cayman will remain unchanged but all bags on overseas trips will be charged a fee of US$20 at check-in from 1 August. Cayman Airways Board Chair Philip Rankin said that although CAL “would have preferred to maintain the policy of two free checked bags in economy”, the fees were inevitable.

The change in fee policy has, however, cut the costs for excess, overweight and oversized baggage. The reduced fees for excess baggage are as follows: for third, fourth and fifth checked bags the fee will now be US$50 per bag (was previously US$125 each); for sixth, seventh and eighth checked bags the fee for each of these bags will now be US$75 each (was previously US$200 each).

The reduced fees for overweight bags are as follows: 56-70lbs, US$50 per bag (was previously US$75 each); and for checked bags 71-99lbs, US$75 per bag (was previously US$175 each). The reduced fees for oversized bags are now charged at US$75 per bags between 62-80 linear inches (was previously US$150 each).

All passengers on economy class tickets bought after 1 August will be charged at check-in US$20 per bag each way for the first and second checked bags on all international flights except New York and Chicago flights, where the fees will be US$25 for the first checked bag and US$35 for the second checked bag, each way.

Those travelling in business class will continue to receive three checked bags on all routes free of charge. Sir Turtle Rewards Platinum Level Members will also enjoy two free checked bags, while Sir Turtle Rewards Gold Level Members will receive the first checked bag free. The standard weight allowance remains at 55lbs per bag.

CAL CEO Fabian Whorms blamed the market for the increase, saying that CAL competes aggressively on airfares on certain routes and that passengers are not always aware that competing airlines use checked bag fees to compensate for lower fares.

He said the changes to baggage policy was “an attempt to level the playing field” so the airline can compete on prices.

“For many years, Cayman Airways has held strain, while almost all airlines have introduced checked baggage fees,” he said. “With substantial increases over the years in our operating and station handling costs, Cayman Airways now finds itself at a point where it has become necessary to introduce a new fee structure, which will allow the airline to better cover its costs.”

Whorms said the new fees are still lower than the industry standard and economy passengers travelling with more than two bags will save under the new policy, as the combined price of three or more bags will be less than before.

Rankin added that every effort had been made to make the baggage policy as reasonable as possible. “Cayman Airways has been a huge contributor to the economic development of the Cayman Islands for fifty years, and we ask for everyone’s continued loyal support as the airline works diligently at improving its financial viability amidst the challenges of increasing costs,” he said.

For more information about the new baggage fee policy, visit the CAL website or call Cayman Airways reservations on 949-2311.

