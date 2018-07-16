(CNS): A local NGO calling for better protection of animals and the enforcement of existing laws is urging the community to sign a petition following a brutal machete attack on two dogs in Savannah. Cayman Animal’s WatchDog wants to see people who torture, abuse or neglect animals to be held accountable, after the Department of Agriculture found that a person who chopped the two dogs in the head with a machete acted in self-defence. The injured animals had been found by another animal charity, the Protection of Animals Welfare Society (PAWS), and taken to a vet, who saved their lives. But the attack has fuelled concerns that the authorities are not taking animal abuse seriously.

Cayman Animal’s WatchDog has complained that while many local animal charities, vets, businesses in the animal industry and volunteers work hard to suppress the pet population, rehabilitate and re-home animals, fund maintenance and medical care for them, the authorities are not playing their part to address animal welfare concerns. With dog-fighting rings in operation, animals being starved, imprisoned, burned on property lots, sexually and physically assaulted, tied to trees and left to die, much more needs to be done.

In a recent Facebook posting, both PAWS and Cayman Animal’s WatchDog queried the DOA findings following the machete attack on Lily and Prince, the dogs in Savannah. The DOA had investigated the attack but said that the animals got loose and attacked someone, who “found a machete to defend themselves”.

But PAWS noted that while they did not wish to dismiss that account, the dogs had never before shown any aggression to any of their volunteers, other charity workers or local vets who have interacted with the dogs. In its own Facebook page, activists from Cayman Animal’s WatchDog challenged the account and questioned how someone being attacked by two dogs, which have never demonstrated aggression towards humans, found the wherewithal to locate and access a machete, and then to inflict injuries on the top of each dog’s head.

“If attacked, would the human victim not have sustained injuries themselves? Wouldn’t the human victim have needed medical attention? Wouldn’t the victim have contacted the owner and/or the RCIPS at the time of their attack?” the charity questioned, making it clear they are not convinced by the account. “These dogs were still friendly when approached by humans after their injuries,” the charity noted.

“While Cayman Animal’s WatchDog does not condone unleashed animal activity outside of private property without the supervision of an owner, these findings by the DOA only raise more questions about how thoughtful or thorough their investigation to the story provided really was.”

As a result, the charity is again urging people to sign the petition, which has already attracted more than 3,000 signatures, in an effort to get the authorities to do more to protect animals and hold people to account when they are found to be involved in animal abuse, from cock-fighting to poisoning neighbours’ pets.

Category: Crime