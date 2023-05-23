Animal welfare officers threatened with violence

DoA officer

(CNS): The Department of Agriculture (DoA) has said that officers from its Animal Welfare and Control Unit and other public servants have recently received numerous threats of violence during the course of their work. CNS has asked the DoA for details of these unspecified allegations but we have not received any response. In a press release, the DoA said it has a zero-tolerance approach to any threat made to their staff, and all threats will be reported to the RCIPS and investigated, though they have not disclosed any details about the threats.

DoA Director Adrian Estwick said the department was taking these threats extremely seriously. He said the animal welfare officers “risk their lives daily to ensure the safety of the animals and the community”. He added, “The Department of Agriculture would like to express its gratitude to persons in the community and other law enforcement agencies for their continued support in the collaborative effort to ensure the safety of our officers, staff, animals and community.”

According to the law, animal welfare officers have the power to enforce animal welfare and to investigate and prosecute offenders for animal cruelty, with the same rights and immunities as RCIPS constables. Threatening public servants while they are on the job aggravates the offence, according to the Penal Code.

Last week the DoA urged the public to report all incidents of animal cruelty to help them prosecute offenders and meet public pressure to better protect animals. The department said that they need the assistance of the community and witnesses to go through the process.