Suspect arrested after Captain’s Bakery robbed

(CNS) UPDATED: Police have begun an investigation in to the fifth armed robbery in less than a week after a teenage gunman held up the Captain’s Bakery, the fast food restaurant on the West Bay Road in George Town, last night. CNS understands that at around 9pm a man armed with a handgun came into the restaurant and demanded cash before hitting a customer with his weapon. But police officers who attended the scene tracked down and arrested a 17-year-old boy from George Town nearby.

Police said that social media reports about the weapon being fired were inaccurate and that no one was shot but confirmed that the robber used the handgun to assault one person, who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital. Having responded quickly to the report of the robbery while it was still in progress, officers soon tracked down the suspect.

Uniform officers, armed officers, the police helicopter, the K-9 Unit and Joint Crime Task Force were all part of the response, where officers also recovered a firearm. On Wednesday morning police confirmed that this is the eighth firearm recovered so far this year .

“We understand the fear and concern of the public after several robberies on the island,” said Police Commissioner Derek Byrne. “We have intensified our anti-robbery uniform and armed officer patrols since last Thursday. These patrols were manifest last night, when a coordinated response of officers resulted in a quick arrest and recovery of a gun. Investigations are underway to determine if these incidents are linked, and our increased patrols will continue until we have apprehended others responsible and removed the threats they pose to individuals and businesses.”

This latest hold-up follows a string of robberies in less than a week; the Al La Kebab food truck in Red Bay and its restaurant in the Marquis Plaza were both robbed; a bus driver and passengers were robbed at the terminal; and a watersports worker was mugged and tied up on the beach after being robbed on the West Bay Road.

Anyone with information about this or any other robbery is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or contact Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 to remain anonymous.

