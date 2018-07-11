Logic backs off legal action as C3 waits on OfReg

(CNS): Logic, the TV cable company that secured the rights to broadcast the World Cup football tournament in the Cayman Islands, has backed off suing locally owned provider C3, after accusing the rival company of showing games illegally on their service. But C3, which had complained to utility regulator, OfReg, about Logic’s move to allow Flow access but not them, agreed to stop showing games until the regulator ruled on the complaint.

The law suit was filed in the Grand Court last week, in which Logic claims that its rival, which is owned by Randy Merren, had shown the first game of the tournament on one of the channels in its customer package and, despite agreeing to black out further games, the matches continue to be broadcast on channels supplied by C3 to its customers.

But Logic then withdrew the injunction applications.

“C3 is not broadcasting the remaining World Cup games,” Randy Merren told CNS. “We are awaiting a decision from the Regulator that was filed by C3 on 15 June. It was noted that it was extremely time sensitive; unfortunately we still await that decision. We have little hope that a decision will be published by the Regulator for this World Cup, which is disappointing since only C3 subscribers are being blocked from viewing the World Cup Games. I have to question what the Regulator’s priorities are, as its actions are contrary to its Mission Statement,” he added.

Merren pointed out that OfReg is supposed to uphold fairness and enforce regulations that are in the public interest. But the C3 boss has raised his concerns from the start that there was no level playing field regarding the broadcasting of the tournament and that Logic was not complying with its obligations under the FIFA deal to provide access to games for customers that do not subscribe to its service, given that the over-the-air channels are all but impossible to watch on most modern TVs.

However, Logic cut a deal with Flow to allow that service to broadcast games but not C3, compounding the feud between the TV providers.

This article was updated after CNS learned that Logic had withdrawn its civil suit.

