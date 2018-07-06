Armed robbers strike Al La Kebab food truck
(CNS): Police are appealing for witnesses to an armed robbery at a food truck in Red Bay on Thursday night, during which two shots were fired before two masked men made off with cash and an employee’s handbag. The robbery at the Al La Kebab truck at the top of Selkirk Drive was reported to the 911 call centre just before midnight. Police said that two men, with their faces covered, held up the staff taking money from the register and the handbag before fleeing on foot. One of the men had a handgun, which he fired twice into the air, while the second robber had a machete.
No one was hurt during the ordeal.
The men are described as young, possibly in their twenties, wearing what appeared to be t-shirts over their faces. They were both of slim build, tall, and of light complexion. One had on a dark-coloured jacket.
The incident is under investigation by CID and anyone with any information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222, or Crime Stoppers in Miami free-of-charge at 800-8477 or online here to remain anonymous.
Most of these crimes are being committed by repeat offenders. Given that the prison is not large enough to keep them locked up it is crazy that we don’t tag them all when they are released from prison after serving a small portion of their sentences for their previous armed robberies. At least then we would know which one of them is doing the robberies.
If they were foreigners they better have one of Aldart’s new Armed Robber work permits.
Sounds like the same untouchable pair.
I was about to say we need to arm the Police. But…
I certainly would not be comfortable with all of our present officers being required to handle weapons. Kind of like a DJT idea of arming teachers.
But I do think that beginning today, all new recruits need to be chosen based on a temperament that they are all able to responsibly carry, and if required, use a gun.
There is no fear of being caught in the minds of the criminals (or the drivers) in this country.
So glad the gun amnesty was there to stop thi… oh wait.. That’s right, actual criminals don’t want to get rid of their illegal weapons.. Just another PR show for the RCIPS, they got a few off the streets and hurrah for that but in truth it’s for PR.
Glad they had the sense not to hurt anyone. Sucks that small businesses have to worry about this type of thing. Such a shame. I hope they are caught soon or they try to rob someone who has a weapon and puts them in the ground where they belong.
When did the gun amnesty end?
As bad as this is, at least they had a smidge of humanity left in them to not harm anyone. Money can be replaced, lives can’t.
Light complexion? White or light brown or light black?
“Light complexion” means a black person with light skin. if the person was white it would just say white
Have you not figured out Cayman yet?
Black people love to differentiate between levels of blackness cause we all know being black is bad while being “lightskinned” is acceptable
We still have that segregation mentality even here
