Armed robbers strike Al La Kebab food truck

(CNS): Police are appealing for witnesses to an armed robbery at a food truck in Red Bay on Thursday night, during which two shots were fired before two masked men made off with cash and an employee’s handbag. The robbery at the Al La Kebab truck at the top of Selkirk Drive was reported to the 911 call centre just before midnight. Police said that two men, with their faces covered, held up the staff taking money from the register and the handbag before fleeing on foot. One of the men had a handgun, which he fired twice into the air, while the second robber had a machete.

No one was hurt during the ordeal.

The men are described as young, possibly in their twenties, wearing what appeared to be t-shirts over their faces. They were both of slim build, tall, and of light complexion. One had on a dark-coloured jacket.

The incident is under investigation by CID and anyone with any information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222, or Crime Stoppers in Miami free-of-charge at 800-8477 or online here to remain anonymous.

Category: Crime, Police