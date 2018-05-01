Ombudsman urges ministry to say ‘sorry’

(CNS): The Office of the Ombudsman has urged the finance ministry to offer an apology to an applicant who made a freedom of information request over stamp duty abatement records after the office found that the request had been badly handled. In the end the applicant was able to secure the records she was seeking but the information manager was said to have made a number of errors in procedure. In her ruling following an appeal by the applicant about how she was treated, Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston said the desire by the civil service was to be seen as world-class.

“Sometimes great customer service means saying you are sorry,” Hermiston said in a press release accompanying the appeal decision. “Ombudsmen around the world regularly recommend apologies as a way of making things right. An honest and sincere apology has the potential to initiate the restoration of trust and to repair a mistake. While apologies cannot undo the past, they can mitigate the negative effects of a mistake.”

The ombudsman found that the application was badly handled because the information manager had misinterpreted the original request, searched for only part of it and failed to interview the applicant. This misinterpretation resulted in the applicant having to submit a second request.

“In my opinion the ministry made a mistake when it responded to the applicant’s first request,” Hermiston stated. “Rather than spending time defending its actions, I believe the ministry would have been better served by offering an apology. I am confident that such an action would have ended this matter and this decision would not have been necessary.”

The ombudsman said she would not force an apology as they should be given voluntarily but she urged the ministry to do so.

“Apologies seem to be the hardest words to say for some governments and civil servants,” she said. “I hope this is not the case in the Cayman Islands because this seemingly small action can make a meaningful difference in the government’s relationship with the people of the Cayman Islands. A well-placed apology is an important tool in any customer service focused organisation’s tool kit.”

Although the applicant went on to get the information she was seeking, it took almost four months to get the necessary documents and a great deal of back and forth. However, the ombudsman found that the ministry missed several chances to resolve this case in a positive and customer-friendly manner.

