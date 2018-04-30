Fire fighter jailed for 18 months over serious crash

(CNS): Colburn Martin (26), a fire officer from Cayman Brac, was sent to jail Monday after receiving an 18-month prison term for a drunken head-on collision on the Sister Islands in the summer of 2016, in which a high school vice-principal was very badly injured. In a rare case for the Grand Court to hear, Martin was charged with dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen in connection with the crash that left the victim with a catalog of serious injuries from which she is still recovering.

The crown told the judge that prosecutors had sought to bring the case to the higher court as they believed the custody threshold had been reached. Justice Michael Wood agreed and jailed Martin for two years, the maximum under the law, which was cut to 18 months for his, albeit late, guilty plea.

As crown counsel Kenneth Ferguson set out the facts of the case, he told the court that a few seconds before the crash, Martin had been driving his vehicle at more than 74mph on the South Side of Cayman Brac, where the speed limit is 40mph.

Although Martin refused to provide a breath test after the crash and a blood sample at the hospital and was charged for that refusal, he did admit to drinking before the smash, which happened at around 7:00pm on 2 July 2016. Police also found several empty beer cans and bottles in his car.

The court heard that Martin had a drinking problem and at the time of the collision he was on bail for DUI, though that case was never pursued.

The woman whose vehicle was hit by Martin was trapped in the car for more than an hour while Martin’s fire fighting colleagues cut her from the car. In a victim impact report to the court, she said that she did not believe she would ever truly recover and her life had been turned upside down by the injuries, which included breaking her legs, hip, hands and ribs, as well as sustaining many lacerations and a punctured lung.

The judge said that the case was one of the worst possible cases of dangerous driving, with a number of aggravating factors, including speed and drinking and driving. He said the injuries to the victim were catastrophic and she was fortunate to be alive.

As he handed down the jail time for the dangerous driving, the judge also banned Martin from driving for three years. He placed him on a community service rehabilitation order for two years after he is released from jail as a result of his refusal to provide a specimen.

Category: Courts, Crime