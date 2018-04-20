Crime down but slight increase in serious offences

(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has reported a less than 1% drop in the overall crime rate for 2017 when compared to 2016 but there has been a just over 1% increase in more serious crimes. For the first time the RCIPS has produced a comprehensive breakdown and analysis of both crime and traffic statistics, giving the public a much more detailed look at the types of crime being committed, where it is happening and what the police are doing to combat the offending. The RCIPS recorded 3,870 crimes in 2017, just 31 less than last year, but noted that some 44% of the crime being committed is serious.

The detailed report shows that burglary, one of the crimes causing the most concern to the public, was up by around 17% compared to 2016. Police were able to break down the numbers showing that the majority (290) happened in George Town.

Bodden Town remains the next most troubled district, with 156 burglaries — a significant increase on just 68 in the previous year. Break-ins in West Bay were relatively steady, with 87 reported burglaries last year compared to 2016, when there were 82.

Little Cayman remains the least impacted, with just 2 burglaries there, but is still of concern as there were no break-ins at all in 2016.

Gun crime, which has been at the top of the government’s list to tackle, has dropped from 36 incidences in 2016 to just 25 last year. While this equates to a decline of 31%, half the proposed target that had been pronounced by Premier Alden McLaughlin, the actual seizure of weapons hit the bulls-eye on the premier’s target of 60%. Officers seized 29 illegal guns in 2017 compared to the recovery of 18 in 2016 — a 61% increase.

Although drug offences account for only 4% of the overall crime in Cayman, there was a fall in the number of people arrested for using ganja but an increase in those arrested for selling it. During 2017 police seized more than 1,635lbs of ganja and almost four kilos of cocaine.

The amount of other drugs seized remains extremely small, with just a few grams of amphetamine seized and less than a gram of ecstasy. Cayman does not appear to have an opioid problem (which is at crisis levels in the US) and no drugs from that category were seized last year, nor was anyone arrested.

The police said that the goal of the new and far more transparent reporting of crime is to empower the community and has its roots in the need to keep the public informed, given that it is the people who foot the bill for the police service.

Engaging the community is an important element in the fight against crime. Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said the RCIPS would not be giving away any “operational secrets”, but he said that, going forward, the police would be a lot more accountable to the public about how they are going about the business of tackling crime.

