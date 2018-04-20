WB fugitive turns himself in to cops

(CNS): Dorlin Allen Ebanks (aka “Allan Barnett”) has turned himself in to local police after going on the run in the wake of an incident where he pulled a knife on community beat officers. The police had attempted to arrest the 64-year-old on suspicion of drug charges but when he became aggressive and threatened officers with the weapon, he managed to escape. But last night at around 9pm the West Bay man turned up at the local police station.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to supply and other drug related offenses. He was also arrested in relation to escaping lawful custody, damage to property, threats to kill and carrying an offensive weapon.

He is now being held in police custody as the investigation continues. The RCIPS offered their thanks to members of the public after police had put out an alert for the fugitive.

