(CNS): The continued growth and record-breaking figures for the Cayman Islands tourism industry showed no sign of dropping off in the statistics for arrivals in February released by the Department of Tourism. The month saw 40,020 visitors fly into Cayman, an increase of over 12.5% on the 2017 number, making it the best February in history. It was also the ninth consecutive month where air arrivals surpassed all previously recorded statistics. In the first two months of this year, Cayman has already welcomed 79,205 visitors, a near 18% increase on last year, which was a record-breaking 12 months but could now be eclipsed by 2018.

There were also record-breaking numbers at the port, where numbers were the best February in recorded history with 220,603 passengers.

“With additional airline seats and new hotels rooms available in the Cayman Islands, I am pleased that the momentum from 2017 has continued into 2018,” said Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell. “Having just completed a tour to engage the wider community, we have received excellent feedback for inclusion in the National Tourism Plan, which seeks to provide a blueprint for our industry’s success in the years to come.”

Tourism officials said that the statistics reflect the continued growth in visitors from core markets within the United States and Canada. There was an additional 1,742 visitors from the northeast region, a 15.35% increase year over year, making it the top performing region of 2018.

The southeast and southwest regions recorded almost 12.5% growth and tourism from the west coast of the United States grew by over 16%. Canada also boosted the numbers with a more modest 6.3% increase in visitors compared to this time last year.

“February’s phenomenal performance comes as the Department of Tourism returned to national

television in 2018 highlighting the multitude of experiences our Cayman Islands has to offer,” said Tourism Director Rosa Harris, who has been at the helm of the DoT during this time of phenomenal growth. Looking forward to continuing the success through the summer, she pointed to a number of new promotions that the department hopes will fuel the momentum.

The ongoing growth in overnight tourism remains one of the reasons many stakeholders in the sector remain concerned about government’s cruise berthing plans, as they fear the impact of that will undermine the overnight guest experience, which generates income for hotels, car rental, restaurants and other businesses outside the George Town area.

Nevertheless, despite the shrinking accessible beach space for cruise visitors and the already heavily impacted water attractions like Stingray City, government appears determined to press on with the controversial project. Earlier this month the minister confirmed that China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) was one of nine companies that have been pre-qualified to bid on the project once the tendering process is finalised.

