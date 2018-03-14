(CNS): Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell has admitted that China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) is one of nine potential bidders on the Grand Cayman cruise berthing project. Speaking to a large crowd in West Bay at a public meeting about the proposed national tourism plan, the minister said the Chinese firm had made it to the pre-clearance list, but said no more about the Beijing-based firm, which was at the heart of the controversies that swirled around the project under the previous United Democratic Party administration. Answering a question about the dock, Kirkconnell maintained the entire process has been transparent.

However, there are concerns in the public domain that there have been many closed-door talks relating to the controversial project, which has been fuelling rumour and speculation that backroom deals are being cooked up that will see certain groups in Cayman benefit while marginalizing others.

The community has remained divided over the need for the dock, given the negative impact it will have on the infrastructure in George Town, the pressure on local attractions, the threats to the marine environment and the risk to the public purse. However, since taking up the tourism portfolio the minister has stated his intention to press on regardless.

Responding to the inquiry last night from Billy Adam about the justification for the cruise and cargo port and the rumours about the return of CHEC as a possible financier and developer, Kirkconnell insisted the project had been justified by the PricewaterhouseCoopers business case — a claim that remains in dispute.

He also said that process began under the 2013 interim government, when Cline Glidden took over the tourism portfolio after the UDP leader, McKeeva Bush, was ousted from office over allegations of abuse of his government credit card.

Kirkconnell ignored the comments Adam had made about the “fearmongering” over the Oasis class cruise ships avoiding the Cayman Islands if the port is not built. Adam had queried the persistent claims from government that we need the controversial piers, otherwise the cruise tourism sector will collapse, used as justification for the port.

CNS sent questions last week to the ministry regarding the re-appearance of China Harbour in the running for the project but those questions remain unanswered. Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller has also raised his concerns about the return of the Chinese investors, as there have been suggestions that the government has engaged in side talks with CHEC, as they have made offers about financing other public projects in exchange for securing the George Town cruise contract.

During his term as premier, when he was also responsible for tourism, McKeeva Bush had pulled out of talks with a GLF and their local partners, Royal Construction, for the project and had begun discussions with China Harbour, which had led to criticism from the PPM members, when they were in opposition.

CHEC port deal leaked, April 2013

