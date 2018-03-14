Minister admits China Harbour cleared to bid on port
(CNS): Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell has admitted that China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) is one of nine potential bidders on the Grand Cayman cruise berthing project. Speaking to a large crowd in West Bay at a public meeting about the proposed national tourism plan, the minister said the Chinese firm had made it to the pre-clearance list, but said no more about the Beijing-based firm, which was at the heart of the controversies that swirled around the project under the previous United Democratic Party administration. Answering a question about the dock, Kirkconnell maintained the entire process has been transparent.
However, there are concerns in the public domain that there have been many closed-door talks relating to the controversial project, which has been fuelling rumour and speculation that backroom deals are being cooked up that will see certain groups in Cayman benefit while marginalizing others.
The community has remained divided over the need for the dock, given the negative impact it will have on the infrastructure in George Town, the pressure on local attractions, the threats to the marine environment and the risk to the public purse. However, since taking up the tourism portfolio the minister has stated his intention to press on regardless.
Responding to the inquiry last night from Billy Adam about the justification for the cruise and cargo port and the rumours about the return of CHEC as a possible financier and developer, Kirkconnell insisted the project had been justified by the PricewaterhouseCoopers business case — a claim that remains in dispute.
He also said that process began under the 2013 interim government, when Cline Glidden took over the tourism portfolio after the UDP leader, McKeeva Bush, was ousted from office over allegations of abuse of his government credit card.
Kirkconnell ignored the comments Adam had made about the “fearmongering” over the Oasis class cruise ships avoiding the Cayman Islands if the port is not built. Adam had queried the persistent claims from government that we need the controversial piers, otherwise the cruise tourism sector will collapse, used as justification for the port.
CNS sent questions last week to the ministry regarding the re-appearance of China Harbour in the running for the project but those questions remain unanswered. Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller has also raised his concerns about the return of the Chinese investors, as there have been suggestions that the government has engaged in side talks with CHEC, as they have made offers about financing other public projects in exchange for securing the George Town cruise contract.
During his term as premier, when he was also responsible for tourism, McKeeva Bush had pulled out of talks with a GLF and their local partners, Royal Construction, for the project and had begun discussions with China Harbour, which had led to criticism from the PPM members, when they were in opposition.
CHEC port deal leaked, April 2013
These guys sound super. Way to go on due diligence during procurement
https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2016/06/17/dodgy-chinese-firm-us2bn-project/
See the government has been taking lessons from the Speaker.
just let dart do it….
CHEC has a long history of corruption and fraudulent activities in Asia, Africa and around the world.
I hope mother, in London, will step in and not allow a contract to be signed with this corrupt company.
Cayman vote out all these parasites in the LA that support the dock. The priorities for this lot are shambolic! SMH
this project is a big joke..Please face the fact, cig has not got expertise to handle a job of this scale. They struggle with airport carparking ticketing machines.
Our Premier Emperor MacAlden looks like a proper pillock if this deal happens and the same CHEC deal with a few add ons is signed by CI Govt to finance projects and build the GT port. No shame or integrity in this business.
CHEC is a subsiduary of China Communications Construction Company Ltd – their parent company is current the subject of pretty sweeping corruption allegations involving the use of bribes to secure contracts. In fact they’re already barred from doing business in a number of countries.
Hang on a second! What did I just say? ‘Involving the use of bribes to secure contracts’ – say no more, all is explained. Welcome to the Cayman Islands.
The cruise ship berthing facility is dead and starting to smell. Special interests are behind the project and keeping it alive. If it was good and necessary it would have been done already in the past 15 years. They (and you know to whom I refer) are trying to pound a square peg into a round hole and tell you is is only a tight fit. I won’t waste words on the transparency comment.
Why don’t Mr Kirkconnell get China Harbour to bid on cleaning up the crime issue , because if he doesn’t there wouldn’t be any use for the cruise ship pier in the near future . Who would want to come to a crime ridden Island ?
Build our dock!
Kirkbots would sell their soul to anybody to get a dock to save their crumbling empire even the Chinese or CHEC they railed against under the McKeeva Bush led UDP government 2009-2013
Our wonderful Unity team will choose the best for us. They know what is good for our country. Others who are so small minded should just sit and be quite as the results will be fantastic. I feel we should not have another election but allow these forward thinking unity team to stay in power to complete there plans. Make Cayman Great again!
I have personally seen how these guys work sometimes…low ball the bid to win and then escalate the cost whilst taking care of those in power to keep them sweet….complete transparency needed…at all times. If a price looks too low, it is too low. I hate this project and the whole thing is starting to smell even more…
Transparency? What’s that?
They call it #Caymankind
The CHEC proposal is to finance major CIG projects like GT cruise dock plus the Spotts dock and a proposed cruise berthing dock in Cayman Brac over 30 years. Moses K getting his no matter what. CHEC will also throw in financing for schools do CIG will effectively be indebted long term to the Chinese government controlled Exum Bank
The Chinese control Jamaica now Alden and Moses are willing to give them control over Cayman once CHEC gets its foot in the door
Moses… why are you ignoring the will of the people? NO ONE wants the port built if it is going to impact the coral reefs and you can’t seem to justify why you’re proposing such a
huge platform. If you just need the ships to dock, all you need to do is extend the piers, not the whole dock – at least for the time being.
It’s obvious that there are ulterior motives at play here so your claim of ‘transparency’ is hogwash!
9 times out of 10 if this went to referendum the public would vote against it.
PPM are desperate and a sorry lot.
Will the Auditor General’s Office or ACC be investigating these matters given the historical evidence against CHEC regarding pay to play?
So let me get this right any deal with CHEC was deemed corrupt and bad for Cayman in 2013 under the UDP by then Leader of Opposition Alden McLaughlin?
However, now CHEC are suddenly acceptable to the PPM under Premier Alden McLaughlin ministers Moses Kirkconnell, Joey Hew and PPM? That is the definition of political hypocrisy at the highest levels. If the CHEC deal was bad then give the scandals and negative publicity how can it be good for Cayman now when they will finance this project?
This government must take the Cayman public for fools. The PPM are no different from the UDP. Look at their collective actions, decision making process, management style, lack of transparency and union with McKeeva Bush who effectively props up Alden McLaughlin’s second term as Premier proves they will do anything for power and tread the same dangerous path in selling out Cayman and Caymanians.
This ppm group led by Alden and Moses are the biggest XXXXXX and disappointments in our history. Those that are blindly following the bad ideas include Roy McTaggart, Joey Hew, Tara Rivers, Julianna O’Connor Connolly, Dwene Seymour and Austin Harris are like puppets drunk off power who complained about Big Mac yet follow Lil MacAlden
In my opinion, McKeeva is the de-facto Premier and Alden only has the title, hence reason why PPM have back-tracked on decisions it made in its 2013-2017 term of office
China seeks the expansion of Chinese interests and presence worldwide. China is a threat to the United States because of its power and intent. It might own such small countries as Cayman Islands in not so distant future, if one is not careful.
Uncle DART will not allow the Chinese to own any government that has been bought and paid for already.
We really should be focused on building docks here in our own harbour rather than building docks all the way in China. This isn’t going to do any good for us.
Stupid is as stupid does.
just keeps getting better with the present government – huh!???😴😄
Just Another Day in Absurdistan
