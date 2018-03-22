CIG’s full 2016 accounts receive adverse opinion

(CNS): The government’s Entire Public Sector consolidated financial report for the year ending June 2016 has received an adverse opinion from Auditor General Sue Winspear for a long list of reasons, including the government’s failure to fairly state its liabilities and of poor controls over coercive revenue. While government’s financial reporting has improved from the dire situation just a few years ago, the public is still not able to depend on the numbers being presented on how government collects and spends the people’s money.

Finance Minister Roy McTaggart told the Legislative Assembly last week that by the end of 2019, the Entire Public Sector consolidated financial statements should receive, at the very least, a qualified opinion because the matters that led to an adverse opinion on this report are being addressed.

But McTaggart said government and the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) remain at odds over one issue, which is whether or not the public sector pension should be included. The 2016 accounts exclude this because, the minister said, it is held in trust for civil servants and is not government’s money, while the auditor says government has control and there is a legal requirement to include it. Describing it as a technical disagreement which is behind the adverse opinion, he said government and the audit office are in discussions about removing the qualification point.

The liabilities of post-retirement healthcare obligations for civil servants and their dependents is another problem for the government’s books, as well as the problems of starting balances and the questions surrounding the value of government’s property, roads and other assets.

The auditor also found that she could not confirm the cash that government collects because poor management controls of the revenue meant she did not receive all the evidence needed to support the claims in the accounts. McTaggart said the government would be seeking outside professional advice to ensure it addresses the problems identified regarding the revenue before the end of the current two-year reporting period.

As he presented the report to his colleagues, McTaggart said progress had still been made because in the past the auditor completely disclaimed the government’s efforts to provide the people with a financial report on the public purse for previous financial years. Admitting that there was a long way to go, he said that government was working on the list of qualifications with the goal of getting a clean opinion in the future.

