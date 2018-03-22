CIG’s full 2016 accounts receive adverse opinion
(CNS): The government’s Entire Public Sector consolidated financial report for the year ending June 2016 has received an adverse opinion from Auditor General Sue Winspear for a long list of reasons, including the government’s failure to fairly state its liabilities and of poor controls over coercive revenue. While government’s financial reporting has improved from the dire situation just a few years ago, the public is still not able to depend on the numbers being presented on how government collects and spends the people’s money.
Finance Minister Roy McTaggart told the Legislative Assembly last week that by the end of 2019, the Entire Public Sector consolidated financial statements should receive, at the very least, a qualified opinion because the matters that led to an adverse opinion on this report are being addressed.
But McTaggart said government and the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) remain at odds over one issue, which is whether or not the public sector pension should be included. The 2016 accounts exclude this because, the minister said, it is held in trust for civil servants and is not government’s money, while the auditor says government has control and there is a legal requirement to include it. Describing it as a technical disagreement which is behind the adverse opinion, he said government and the audit office are in discussions about removing the qualification point.
The liabilities of post-retirement healthcare obligations for civil servants and their dependents is another problem for the government’s books, as well as the problems of starting balances and the questions surrounding the value of government’s property, roads and other assets.
The auditor also found that she could not confirm the cash that government collects because poor management controls of the revenue meant she did not receive all the evidence needed to support the claims in the accounts. McTaggart said the government would be seeking outside professional advice to ensure it addresses the problems identified regarding the revenue before the end of the current two-year reporting period.
As he presented the report to his colleagues, McTaggart said progress had still been made because in the past the auditor completely disclaimed the government’s efforts to provide the people with a financial report on the public purse for previous financial years. Admitting that there was a long way to go, he said that government was working on the list of qualifications with the goal of getting a clean opinion in the future.
Category: Government Finance, Government oversight, Politics
We cannot blame MrMcTaggart for the problems going back decades, which he has inherited. We can certainly however blame our incompetent civil servants many of whom cannot perform the functions they are paid to perform. Once again Government are now turning to the private sector whose fully wqualified professionals have to sort out the mess created by the incompetents.
26
2
Roy McTaggart is a qualified accountant and must know that the argument he puts forth for not including the Public Sector Pension in the Govt accounts is entirely wrong. It is a Govt liability, and Govt must fund it. As such it must be included, however bad it makes the balance sheet look. It will be of interest to Caymanians to see their country is on the brink of bankruptcy because of it, but sticking your head in the sand won’t make it go away.
28
5
How is it that, despite having a minister with an exceptional background in accounting and finance, we still can’t get our government to come up with a solution that helps us improve the monitoring and record retention of financial transactions?
It really does boggle the mind.
19
1
Well duh. A year late too, not that it matters. Years on, the minimum threshold of “completeness” under the PMFL continues to elude CIG, yet all of the Dept Heads that are responsible (and would be fired anywhere else) get commendations on what a great job they are doing. The ironically-named IRIS accounting system for Entire Public Service, that we paid a great deal of money to deploy in compliance with International Public Service Accounting Standards (IPSAS), is still not adapted across departments, and as we’ve seen, there are departments where no income has been recorded in years (and new Criminal Cases where money was discovered to have been diverted to personal accounts). If we look closely, we can assume we’re also missing the Billion+ dollar Public Sector Pension Board (PSPB) liability, and the post-retirement Healthcare liabilities. Great job everyone! See you next year!
13
2
yawn….just read miller shaw or e&y reports…..
8
4
civil service…a rats nest of incompetence and failure
16
5
time for more awards franz…..zzzzzzzzzz
13
3