Boat in trouble rescued by private vessel

(CNS): Police are urging mariners to ensure they have life-jackets and other safety equipment before they go out on the water, after a member of the public rescued three men on board a small aluminum boat in trouble in South Sound last night. The men reported that the boat’s engine had failed at around 8:45pm Tuesday evening, but there were no marine officers on the water at the time. The RCIPS Joint Marine Unit and off-duty officers were called to work and the port also issued a call over VHF radio to other mariners about the 10ft vessel in need of help.

Police said that marine officers were en route to the Marine Base to launch a vessel by 9:05pm and officers called the men in the boat to let them know that efforts to get a JMU boat on the water were underway and that civilian boats had also been called to assist. At that point they learned that a man on the boat had stepped on a hook and injured his foot. The men also said they had lights on the vessel but no life jackets and that the waves were picking up.

By 9:30pm the marine officers had taken the boat to South Sound to be launched, but when they spoke by mobile phone with the men who were in trouble they learned that the small boat was being towed to shore and the men were no longer in need of police assistance. Once ashore, the police confirmed they were safe and the man with an injury to his foot was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

“We appreciate the assistance that was rendered to this vessel in distress by a member of the public,” said Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks, Head of Specialist Operations. “Enlisting the aid of other mariners is a regular practice, as marine officers are not on duty 24 hours a day. We respond to emergency situations, but response at times when marine vessels are not already on the water will take longer. Therefore it is appreciated when other mariners respond and assist; additionally, boaters should always have life jackets, lights and communications devices, both radio and telephone, and thoroughly check weather reports before heading out to sea,” he advised.

