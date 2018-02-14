RCIPS rebuilding after local job freeze

(CNS): The deputy police commissioner has said that the RCIPS is now rebuilding its capacity after the freeze on local recruitment was lifted four years ago. Anthony Ennis said that 39 Caymanian officers have joined the service since it restarted local job drives and most of them are still there. He said the freeze had an impact on the local numbers, and while Cayman needs a diverse service to reflect the community, it is also important for Caymanians to “see people they can relate to”.

Speaking to CIGTV this week, Ennis said the latest recruitment drive that led to another group of locals joining the service was helping the police replenish its local officers.

“When we suspended the local recruitment programme… we lost the momentum for building local capacity,” he said. Ennis said the return to a focus on bringing in local recruits was good for longevity and “building the next generation of Caymanian officers”.

Pointing to the need for diversity in the RCIPS to reflect the make-up of our society, he said the increase in locals has an important impact on the service as well as the community.

“Caymanians will see people [in the RCIPS] that they know and who grew up in the community,” he said, maintaining that this would also create a sense of pride as Caymanians see their own people in the service.

Recruiting more locals into the service would not only ensure that officers reflect the community they police but would provide a steady stream of officers being promoted to senior position, making it easier for the service to put in place succession planning for the top job.

The RCIPS has only ever had one local commissioner and it has been more than a dozen years since Buel Braggs retired after just two years at the helm. Since then there has been a succession of police commissioners from the UK, until the recruitment of the current commissioner, Derek Byrne, who is from Ireland.

Category: Crime, Police