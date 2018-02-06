Police looking for latest stolen Honda

(CNS): Police are again seeking the help of the community in tracking down the latest stolen Honda.Officers are looking for a black 1998 Honda Civic, registration 142-277, stolen from a home in West Bay sometime between Thursday at 5:00pm, when it was last seen by the owners, until just after 1:00pm on Saturday 3 February, when it was found to have been stolen. The car has heavily tinted windows and a black lip cover on the front of the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

