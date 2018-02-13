(CNS): Leonard Antonio Ebanks (47) was handed a life tariff of 34 years Tuesday, when Justice Charles Quin delivered his decision on how long he should serve for gunning down 20-year-old Tyrone Burrell in 2010. Burrell was shot in the back of the head at point-blank range in a yard on Birch Tree Hill, West Bay. Describing the murder as a gangland execution, the judge said there were sufficient aggravating factors to increase the tariff from the 30-year starting point in the law. As he read his ruling, Justice Quin said it was a “public execution of the most sinister nature”.

Ebanks was convicted of killing the young man in 2011 after trial where a key witness had told the court that Ebanks had confessed to her. Other witnesses had also seen Ebanks seconds before and after the killing dressed in all black and a cloth over his hand, which, coupled with other circumstantial evidence, had pointed to Ebanks’ guilt.

In his confession to the witness, Ebanks said he killed Burrell because he believed he was a spy for a rival gang. Ebanks, like many of the lifers recently given tariffs for the minimum time they must serve before they can be considered for release, was a member of the Birch Tree Hill gang and he accused Burrell of spying for the Logwoods gang.

The judge found that the killing was aggravated by this gangland background, the planning and premeditation and the fact that Ebanks had made threats to one of the witnesses. With no extenuating circumstances, the judge added four years to the statutory tariff.

Ebanks is also serving a simultaneous 20-year term for his part in the murder of Swiss banker Frederic Bise. Ebanks was convicted of assisting Chad Anglin in trying to dispose of the body and destroy evidence after the fact.

